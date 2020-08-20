Pune, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global hip replacement market size will increase with the advent of robot-assisted surgical procedures worldwide.

Fortune Business Insights in their recent report titled, “Hip Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, and Revision & Hip Resurfacing), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and their growth trajectories.

According to the report, the hip replacement market size is prognosticated to be worth USD 10.51 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 7.13 billion in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. As per current hip implants market trends, the market is dominated by hospitals and ambulatory centers segment, with respect to end-user. This is attributable to the rise in the number of hip arthroplasty implants in hospitals and the rapid adoption of robots for replacement surgeries.





Key Industry Developments:

Some of the key industry developments in the hip implants market include:

March 2018 – The launch of the Trident II Acetabular System was announced by Stryker. This is anticipated to strengthen the position of the company in the competition.

July 2019 – Conformis Hip System was launched by Conformis, a hip implant designed for using 3D printing technology for matching patient’s specifications.

The other highlights of the report include:

• Targeted analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market;

• Detailed study of the factors, trends, and constraints shaping the market;

• Careful evaluation of the regional dynamics influencing the market; and

• Thorough profiling and examination of the key market players and their strategies.

he global economy is in absolute turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in doldrums. Although the healthcare industry is flourishing, certain markets within the industry are experiencing staggered growth. Wading through these troubled times is a difficult task and Fortune Business Insights™ aims at equipping your business with the most comprehensive market insights, collated and analyzed by our expert and experienced research team.





Increase in Preference for Customized Hip Implants to Drive Market

The increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability to various health issues of the bones is a major driver for the hip replacement market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis is adding a boost to the market and further expected to do the same in the coming years. In addition, there is a surge in demand for partial replacement surgeries. This, coupled with the advent of robot-assisted hip implants will help boost the hip replacement market shares in the coming years.

Moreover, the rise in preference for customized implants for both female and male patients is likely to drive the market. This is attributable to the introduction of 3D printing technology for the manufacturing of customized implants. Furthermore, government-supported health reimbursement policies set to provide affordable and quality care to all patients are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.





North America to Dominate Market with New Product Launches and Strategic Company Collaborations

Global hip replacement market is classified geographically into five major regions namely Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions. In the current scenario, the market is dominated by North America with a hip replacement market revenue of USD 2.52 billion in 2018.

This is on account of the surge in the number of hip replacement prostheses, rise in strategic collaborations among market vendors and new product launches. The launch of MiniMAX Hip, by Medacta International, was announced in November 2017. It is a cementless stem that will serve as an option for minimally invasive hip replacement surgery for surgeons in the U.S. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the market in the long run.

Apart from key developments, the report displays the names of significant players in the hip replacement market. These include:

Exactech, Inc.

Stryker

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bioimpianti

Zimmer Biomet

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Conformis

Smith & Nephew plc





Hip Replacement Market Segmentation:

By Procedure

• Total Hip Replacement

• Partial Hip Replacement

• Revision & Hip Resurfacing

By End User

• Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





