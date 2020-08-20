SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions


SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Österlund, Henri
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200820105817_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9,339 Unit price: 1.35 EUR
(2): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.3496 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 19,339 Volume weighted average price: 1.34979 EUR


