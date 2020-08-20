SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions



SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Österlund, Henri

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200820105817_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,339 Unit price: 1.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.3496 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 19,339 Volume weighted average price: 1.34979 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com