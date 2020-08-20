New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Hand Sanitizer Market, By Product Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952942/?utm_source=GNW

), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030



India hand sanitizer market is projected to surpass USD 280.10 million by 2030. Growth of hand sanitizer market in India can be attributed to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, shifting consumer preference towards convenient hygiene products and rising disposable income. Moreover, the strong marketing activities by leading brands, in addition to huge endorsements, are some other drivers of hand sanitizer market in India. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has boosted demand for sanitizers like never before across the diverse end user segments.



The hand sanitizer market is categorized into Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray, among which Gel based segment dominated the market in 2019 and the segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than other segments throughout the forecast period as well.Gel based segment category held a major part of market share in 2019 due to higher consumer preference.



Additionally, due to the strong marketing, and endorsements by celebrities of hand sanitizer products, this category has been witnessing significant growth throughout the historical period and is anticipated to maintain stable growth during the forecast period as well.

West India dominated the country’s hand sanitizer market in 2019, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in India hand sanitizer market are Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Himalaya Drug Company Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2030



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India hand sanitizer products market

• To classify and forecast India hand sanitizer products market based on product type, by end user, by distribution channel, regional distribution and by company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India hand sanitizer products market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India hand sanitizer market

• To conduct pricing analysis for India hand sanitizer market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in India hand sanitizer products market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across India.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examining the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India hand sanitizer products market using a top-down approach, where in data for various categories across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hand Sanitizer products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Hand Sanitizer products market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India hand sanitizer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Gel

o Liquid

o Spray

o Foam

• Market, By End User

o Household

o Hospital

o Restaurants & Hotels

o Others (Schools, etc.)

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Pharmacies

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Departmental/Convenience Stores

o Others (Online, Direct & Institutional Sales, etc.))

• Market, By Region:

o West India

o South India

o North India

o East India



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Hand Sanitizer market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952942/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001