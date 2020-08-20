New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818056/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Barcodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$91.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RFID segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR
The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Holograms Segment to Record 9.4% CAGR
In the global Holograms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 317-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Barcodes (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Barcodes (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Barcodes (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: RFID (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: RFID (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: RFID (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Holograms (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Holograms (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Holograms (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Taggants (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Taggants (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Taggants (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Packaging Designs (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Packaging Designs (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Packaging Designs (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Electronics & Automotive (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Electronics & Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Electronics & Automotive (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Consumer Durables (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Consumer Durables (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Consumer Durables (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Clothing & Apparel (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Clothing & Apparel (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Clothing & Apparel (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: United States Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Canadian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 53: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Japanese Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: Chinese Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: European Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: European Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: French Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 79: German Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: German Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Italian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 92: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Analysis in Spain
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Spanish Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 101: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: Russian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 113: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 116: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 121: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Australian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Analysis in India
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Indian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 135: Indian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 143: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 149: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 151: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 152: Latin American Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 153: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Argentinean Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 160: Argentinean Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: Brazilian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 169: Mexican Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 170: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Rest of Latin America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 180: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 182: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in the Middle
East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 191: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Iran in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 194: Iranian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 197: Israeli Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 198: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 199: Israeli Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 200: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 203: Saudi Arabian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 204: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 210: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Rest of Middle East Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 215: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Rest of Middle
East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Anti-Counterfeit Packaging
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 219: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in US$ Million in
Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 221: African Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 222: African Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
