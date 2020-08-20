Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shiitake Mushroom Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shiitake mushroom market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 9.11% during the period 2020-2025.



Shiitake, which falls in the category of functional mushrooms, are being used in a wide variety of healthcare or pharmaceutical products thus, increasing there applicability beyond food and beverage. Therefore, there application as functional ingredient in medical industry is driving the market, as they are being increasingly incorporated as health supplements.



Currently, the bacterial and viral infections are rising around the globe, such as COVID-19, therefore the shiitake mushroom application in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to increase further, as shiitake mushrooms are being used as medicine, for boosting the immune system, lowering blood cholesterol levels, hardening of the arteries, diabetes, eczema, colds and flu, treating prostate or breast cancer, and also act as as an anti-aging agent.



Key Market Trends



Surge in Demand for Functional Food and Dietary Supplements



There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of people over the past two decades. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products, which has resulted in increased incidence of lifestyle diseases.



Thus, people are becoming aware of these problems and, as a result, gradually moving toward functional foods and beverages, which are promoted as being beneficial beyond basic nutrition; these products are purported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence.



Increasing consumer's disposable income motivating them to spend more on healthy food products is further expected to complement the shiitake market growth over the forecast period.



Functional foods are gaining high-popularity among the health consciousconsumers. During the forecasted period, the demand for medicinal mushrooms such as shiitake is expected to increase significantly, and they're being were incorporated in various functional food and beverages. For instance, maiitake and shiitake are delicious simply sauted with garlic



Increasing Manufacturing and Consumption of Shiitake Mushroom in the Asian Region



China is the largest producer of mushrooms, globally. The country engages in the production of mushroom and truffles to meet the large external and internal market demands. It was estimated that more than 25 million farmers in China are currently engaged in the collection, cultivation processing and marketing of mushrooms



In China, functional mushrooms are also used to mimic meat textures, for instance, shiitake mushroom are used to make vegetarian floss, jerky, brisket etc. The demand for processed mushroom foods continuing to grow as consumers are exploring new taste characteristics, nutrition and benefits. Owing to this factor players are introducing more products into the market. Hence, driving the shiitake mushroom market in the overall Asian region.



Mushrooms, including, shiitake, golden, oyster, and white button mushrooms, as well as dried and canned mushrooms, are largely consumed among consumers in Singapore. Moreover, consumers across countries, such as, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, have started paying closer attention to the quality, ingredients, and safety of the foods they consume, due to recent healthier lifestyle trends and product safety concerns, thus, fueling the shiitake mushroom market further in the region.



Competitive Landscape



In the global shiitake market, companies from Japan and China hold major market share. Apart from the major companies, the market also displays the presence of regional players like Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co. Ltd., Fresh Mushroom Europe NV, and Mitoku Company Ltd. which are operating at country or a continent-level. The companies operating in this sector are establishing tie-ups with distributors and retailers along with providing delivery services themselves in order to maximize the distribution of their products.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Food and Beverage

5.1.2 Dietary Supplements

5.1.3 Personal Care

5.1.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Italy

5.2.2.6 Spain

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 South America

5.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nammex

6.4.2 Hirano Mushroom LLC

6.4.3 Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co.

6.4.4 Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

6.4.5 M2 Ingredients

6.4.6 Fresh Mushroom Europe N.V.

6.4.7 Mycotrition GmbH



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



