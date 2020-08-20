New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952941/?utm_source=GNW



India minimally invasive surgical instruments market is projected to grow from an estimated $ 630 million in FY 2021 to $ 880 million by FY 2026.The country’s minimally invasive surgical instruments market is majorly driven by increase in the aging population.



Additionally, scars from minimally invasive surgery are much smaller than from traditional open surgeries, which is expected to propel the market growth through FY2026. Continuing technological advancements in the healthcare sector is further anticipated to bolster the growth of minimally invasive surgical instruments market in India over the next five years.



The sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown has significantly decreased the demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments as the number of surgeries has reduced during this time due to the shortage of hospital beds.India minimally invasive surgical instruments market is segmented based on type, application, end-users, and region.



Based on application, the India minimally invasive surgical devices market is segmented into abdominal, neurology, ENT and cancer, and other segments. Among them, the abdominal surgeries dominated the market in terms of revenue until FY2019, which can be accredited to increasing usage of colonoscope and gastroscope.



Major players operating in India minimally invasive surgical instruments market include India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Stryker India Pvt. Ltd, B.Braun Medical India Pvt.Ltd., Abbott India Limited, Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Zimmer Biomet India, Boston Scientific India Pvt Ltd, Becton Dickinson Private Limited, Conmed Linvatec India Pvt Ltd and others. The companies are developing new surgical instruments in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions to expand their geographic reach.



Report Scope:



In this report, India minimally invasive surgical instruments market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Endoscopes

Colonoscope

Laparoscope

Bronchoscope

Gastroscope

Others

o Laparoscopy Instruments

Laparoscopy Access Instruments

Laparoscopy Handheld Instruments

o Electrosurgery

Generator

Instruments

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Abdominal

o Neurology

o ENT and Cancer

o Orthology

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Surgical Centers

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India minimally invasive surgical instruments market.



