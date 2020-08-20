Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-family residential green buildings market is expected to decline from $119.63 billion in 2019 and to $116.46 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.65%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The criteria for green building constructions are expected to change in preparedness to prevent and control such pandemic diseases in the coming years. The market is expected to recover and reach $150.95 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.03%.



Greater consumer interest has contributed to the growth of single-family residential green buildings. Customers, particularly millennials, are showing more interest in sustainable and net-zero energy homes considering the environmental concerns as sustainable (green) building design include the use of natural and renewable sources. The increased awareness of the benefits associated with sustainable green practices such as less exposure to toxins and contaminants from building materials, reduced air pollution inside the residence, and improved environmental health/quality is propelling the market growth.



Consumers and builders are targeting towards achieving more sustainable homes and are focusing on minimizing carbon footprint by developing self-sustainable homes, termed as Net-zero homes. A Net-zero home produces its own energy locally and should aim to produce at least as much energy as it consumes. From 2015 to 2017, the number of builders reporting to have built net-zero homes has increased from 21% to 29%, according to a report from NAHB. About 44% of builders shown interest in building a net-zero home in the next 2 years. These statistics show a trend of Net-zero homes in the residential construction market.



Higher costs, in general, hinder the buyer and the supplier to invest more in any market. The same applies to single-family homes which are very expensive compared to other homes. The high cost associated with green features and practices is a potential barrier to the expansion of the green building market. Green features and practices add 5 to 10% to construction costs and also increase remodeling costs by more than 10 percent. Additionally, meeting high energy efficiency regulations can increase costs by $600 to $1,000 per unit. On top of these, obtaining green building certifications can also add significantly to the cost. Therefore, addressing the high costs for green features and practices will be essential to ensure that green building practices continue to expand.



North America was the largest region in the nonresidential green building market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Major players in the single-family residential green buildings market are Turner Construction Co., Clark Group, AECOM, Hensel Phelps, Holder Construction, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., The Gilbane Building Co., Skanska USA, Structure Tone, and Webcor Builders.



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider single-family housing green buildings market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The single-family housing green buildings market section of the report gives context. It compares the single-family housing green buildings market with other segments of the single-family housing green buildings market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, single-family housing green buildings indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Characteristics



3. Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

New Constructions

Remodeling Projects

5. Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Turner Construction Co.

Clark Group

AECOM

Hensel Phelps

Holder Construction

Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

The Gilbane Building Co.

Skanska USA

Structure Tone

Webcor Builders

Lendlease

Clayco

Suffolk Construction

DPR Construction

PCL Construction Enterprises

Walsh Group,

Balfour Beatty US

BL Harbert

Level 10 Construction

Austin Commercial

James G. Davis Construction

JE Dunn Construction

Power Construction

Consigli Building Group

McCarthy Holdings

Hoffman Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

Mortenson Construction

Sundt Construction

HITT Contracting

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/751a7v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900