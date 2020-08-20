Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rotary Air Compressor Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rotary air compressor market is poised to grow by $1.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rising number of HVAC installations and expansion of oil terminals. The study identifies the growing preference for energy efficient rotary air compressors as one of the prime reasons driving the rotary air compressor market growth during the next few years.



The global rotary air compressor market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Manufacturing Industry

Mining & Metallurgy Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

APAC

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rotary air compressor market vendors that include:

Atlas Copco AB

DENSO Corp.

Elgi Equipments Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Volkswagen AG

Also, the rotary air compressor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



