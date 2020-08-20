New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Organic Spices Market By Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952940/?utm_source=GNW



India Organic Spices market was valued at around $ 200 million in FY 2020 and is forecast to grow at a heathy CAGR of 11% over the next five years predominantly due to increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemicals, pesticides and additives.Other aspects like the changing trends in food consumption and the popularity of ethnic and exotic food are expected to accelerate growth in the coming years.



Moreover, increasing consumer preference for ready-to-use spices to save time while cooking without losing the taste is also expected to fuel demand for spices in powdered form.Growing value of authentic flavors with a fusion of ethnic flavors will remain a key driving factor for market growth over coming years.



Along with adding authentic taste and flavor to food, spices also have specific health benefits which will fuel the market in the coming years.



India organic spices market is segmented based on Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, and By Region.Based on Type, the market is segmented into Basil, Garlic, Ginger, Turmeric, Cumin, Cinnamon, Chilli, Clove, Cardamom, and Others.



Among these, Turmeric held the largest share because of its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiseptic qualities and its use as a natural painkiller and healer. Also, it is believed to help in various health conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and joint pains.



Based on Form, the market into categorized into powdered form, whole form, minced form and others.Powdered form segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as it is ready to cook and saves overall cooking time.



Regionally, the country’s spices market is divided into North, East, South, and West. The western area dominated India’s organic spice market in 2019 due to the large production of spices in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Major players operating in India Organic Spices market include Geo Fresh Organic, Carmel Organics, Live Organics, PDS Organic Spices, Pro Nature Organic Foods Pvt Ltd, McCormick India, Earthen Delight Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, Simply Organic, West India Spices Inc., Starwest Botanicals, The Spice Hunter, Yogi Botanicals, The Spice House, among others.



