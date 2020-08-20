TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Dealer Agreement with Sparta Group’s (TSX.V:SAY) affiliate TruckSuite Canada Ltd. (“TruckSuite”) and has received a corresponding purchase order for dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology products, the HG1 Units, suitable for long-haul trucks. dynaCERT’s patented HydraGEN™ Technology provides truckers and trucking fleets with the ability to significantly reduce fuel consumption, while at the same time reducing carbon emissions, by delivering Hydrogen and Oxygen gas, on demand, to the air intake of internal combustion engines.



Sparta has indicated to dynaCERT that its collaboration with dynaCERT will greatly complement TruckSuite’s exclusive, symbiotic suite of COVID-19 safety tools for trucking fleets and truckers that TruckSuite Canada™ has been assembling, as previously announced by Sparta. As a first commitment to dynaCERT, TruckSuite has provided the Company with a purchase order for 150 dynaCERT™ HG1 Units.

John O’Bireck, President & CTO of Sparta, stated, “We’re pleased to secure this agreement with dynaCERT so this promising HydraGEN™ Technology can be made available to our growing client base. It’s vitally important for us to continue to add to our environmental technology arsenal to further help our customers lower their carbon footprint and find energy efficiencies. We believe that in order for truckers and the trucking industry to be successful, health of the vehicle, health of the driver, health of the planet and health of the carrier’s bottom line must be addressed. We think the HydraGEN™ is the perfect addition to the tools we have already assembled.”

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT stated, “The COVID-19 imperative to provide testing and health product to truckers in North America is fully supported by dynaCERT. As Sparta markets such high-profile COVID-19 products to trucking fleets, we are pleased that our patented HydraGEN™ Technology will be featured side by side for this huge market. Clean safe air, inside and outside the cab of every truck, is excellent co-branding for both dynaCERT and Sparta.”

About TruckSuite™ Canada

TruckSuite™ Canada is a technology-driven support program that provides fleet Owners/Operators with many of the necessary tools to be competitive in their market. As one of the subsidiaries of Sparta Group, TruckSuite™ offers comprehensive maintenance, including roadside emergency assistance; emergency repair with competitive pricing for parts and labour; complete warranty coverage; as well as TripVision®, an integrated vehicle health and safety management system that presents vital information in an easy-to-understand format saving both time and money. TruckSuite™ encourages driver retention between the fleet and independent owner/operator. A secure portal allows fleet Owners/Operators to store any truck-related documents in a safe, easy to access place. For additional information please go to www.trucksuitecanada.ca .

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com .

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to completion of the Offering, satisfaction of TSX listing conditions and regulatory approvals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.



