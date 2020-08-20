Summary:
After three quarters, Gabriel Holding A/S has realised revenue growth of 7% to DKK 556 million (DKK 520 million) and profit before tax of DKK 34.5 million (DKK 49.1 million).
In the third quarter of the year, which was negatively affected by the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), a 22% decrease in revenue and a loss before tax of DKK 2.2 million has been realised.
The results realised in the third quarter exceeded management’s last expectations and the expectations for the last quarter of the year were adjusted upwardly as well. As a result here of, the total expectations for the full financial year were adjusted upward on 10 August 2020 in a separate company announcement.
The total expectations for the full financial year are thus revenue of DKK 715-725 million (DKK 708 million) and profit before tax of DKK 28-33 million (DKK 62.9 million).
Selected financial ratios:
Expectations for the 2019/20 financial year:
Attachment
Gabriel Holding A/S
Aalborg, DENMARK
Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 12_Q3 2019_20FILE URL | Copy the link below
Gabriel Holding A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: