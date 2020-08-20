Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in the production of electronics products and now accounts for 43 percent of all assembly.



While the rate of growth for outsourcing only grew incrementally in 2019 from the previous year, it clearly is the most desired manufacturing model for the assembly of advanced electronics products available to OEM companies. The EMS industry increased by approximately 3.2 percent in 2019 as a result of the growth of sales for communications infrastructure and internet storage.

The analyst has followed this industry for over 25 years and is pleased to offer the latest update on this continually expanding market. The report, The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market - 2020 Edition is the most comprehensive market research report on the EMS industry. This analysis focuses on the leading players, growing market segments, the total available market (TAM), and emerging manufacturing opportunities and technologies by numerous products and countries.

The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market giving a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. A forecast is checked against 46 individual product segments which make up the majority of electronics assembly (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation, and aerospace and defense industries). Some segments such as transportation and retail will experience negative effects over the forecast period due to COVID-19.



The analyst estimates that total electronics assembly value (OEM+EMS+ODM) was $1.3 trillion in 2019 and will grow to approximately $1.4 trillion in 2024 at a CAGR of 1.9 percent, mostly fueled by the demand for EMS services. The contract manufacturing industry itself will grow from $555 billion in 2019 to $724 billion in 2024 - approximately at a 5.5 percent CAGR.

To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways.

First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by individual products.

Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region.

Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across 46 product segments and 900+ manufacturing sites.

No other report gives such detail by country wage rate and regional product assembly. The data can also be purchased as an Excel file to allow for easy analysis of the hundreds of variables collected in the report.

The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.

The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (103 companies-85 EMS and 18 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.

Report Highlights

Worldwide Electronics Market Analysis, 2019-2024 46 Product Segments by Region and Supplier Total Assembly Value (OEM, EMS, and ODM)

Worldwide EMS Market Analysis, 2019-2024 OEM vs. Outsourced (EMS and ODM Subcontractors) EMS, ODM, and OEM Production Market Share by Region, Market Segment, and Product (46 products and 900+ manufacturing facilities): COVID-19 Impact Regional Manufacturing Distribution by 51 Countries Product Analysis by EMS, ODM, OEM, and Country

Financial Benchmarks Market Segment Metrics - Revenue/Margin/Earnings Revenue per Sq. Ft./ per SMT Line/ per Employee WW Labor Rates, ROA/ROE L - Highest Performers

In-Depth Company Profiles (Highest Performing EMS and ODM Companies from $100+ Million - Total 103)

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Objectives

Organization

Methodology

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Worldwide Market Forecast

Regional Market Share

Application Market Share

EMS Market Share

EMS Performance

Chapter 3: Worldwide Electronics Industry

Forecast, 2019-2024

Overview

World Economic Outlook

Summary Forecast

Industry Forecasts

Communications (9 product segments)

Computers (10 product segments)

Consumer (9 product segments)

Industrial (4 product segments)

Medical (3 product segments)

Automotive (4 product segments)

Aviation, Defense, Other Transportation (7 product segments)

Chapter 4: EMS Industry Structure, 2019

The Worldwide OEM Market for Electronic Products

Manufacturing Sources for Electronics Products

OEM Market by Seven Market Segments

EMS Market by Manufacturing Source (OEM, EMS)

EMS Statistics by Company Size (large/med/small)

Regional Production Market Share (51 Countries)

Americas (6 countries)

EMEA (30 countries)

APAC (15 countries)

Industry Production by Market Share (46 products)

Communications (9 product segments)

Computer (10 product segments)

Consumer (9 product segments)

Industrial (4 product segments)

Medical (3 product segments)

Automotive (4 product segments)

Commercial Aviation (2 product segments)

Military/Defense, Other Transportation (5 product segments)

Worldwide EMS Supplier Market Share

Chapter 5: Industry Forecast, 2019-2024

Worldwide OEM Market for all Electronic Products

Manufacturing Source for Electronics Assembly

OEM Market by Product and Market Segment

EMS Market by Production Source (OEM, EMS)

Regional Production Share by Country/Segment

Product Application Forecast (EMS, ODM)

Total WW Available Market by Product/Country

Chapter 6: Financial Benchmarks

Overview

Financial Performance Benchmarks

5-Year Sales Growth Rankings

Net Income Averages by Market Segment

Gross Margins by Market Segment

Return on Assets (Average plus Leaders)

Return on Equity (Averages plus Leaders)

Revenue per Employee (Average plus Leaders)

Revenue per Square Foot of Manufacturing Space

Other Performance Metrics - Earnings per Share

Growth (Average plus Leaders)

Average Base Wage Rate by 51 Countries

Summary Performance Rankings by Leading Supplier

Chapter 7: Mergers and Acquisitions

Past Activity, 2014-2019 - Largest and Best Deals by Year

Acquisition Classes and Valuations - Methods

Best OEM Divestment Opportunities by Region

M/A activity by OEM, EMS, ODM, OSAT and IDM

Chapter 8: Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers

3CEMS

Accton

Alco Electronics

ALL CIRCUITS

AmTRAN

Asteelflash

ATA IMS Berhad

Benchmark

BMK

BYD Electronics

Celestica

Cicor

Compal Electronics

Computime

Hana Micro

HANZA Group

IEC Electronics

IMI

Inventec

Jabil

Kaga Electronics

Katek

Katolec

KeyTronicEMS

Kimball

Kitron

LACROIX

Leesys

Providence

Qisda

Quanta Computer

Sanmina

Scanfil

Season Group

Selcom

SERCOMM

Shenzhen Kaifa

Shenzhen Zowee

SigmaTron

SIIX

SMT Technologies

SMTC

ts

Connect

Lite-On

Sparton Technology

Creation

DBG Holdings

Delta Electronics

Di-Nikko

Ducommun

Elemaster

ECS

Enics

eolane

ESCATEC

Mack Technologies

Melecs

Micro-Star

MiTAC

NEO Technology

New Kinpo Group

Neways

Nippon Mfg.

Norautron

Nortech Systems

Sumitronics

Suzhou Etron

SVI

Topscom

TPV

TQ-Systems

TT Electronics

UMC

USI

Valuetronics

Fabrinet

NOTE

Venture

Fideltronik

Orbit One

Vexos

Firstronic

OSE

VIDEOTON

Flex

Pan-International

VIRTEX

Foxconn-Hon Hai

PC Partner

V.S. Industry

Gemtek Technology

Gigabyte

Global Brands Mfg.

GPV Group

PCI, Ltd.

Pegatron

Plexus

Prettl Electronics

Vtech EMS

Wistron

WKK

Wong's

Zollner

