The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in the production of electronics products and now accounts for 43 percent of all assembly.
While the rate of growth for outsourcing only grew incrementally in 2019 from the previous year, it clearly is the most desired manufacturing model for the assembly of advanced electronics products available to OEM companies. The EMS industry increased by approximately 3.2 percent in 2019 as a result of the growth of sales for communications infrastructure and internet storage.
The analyst has followed this industry for over 25 years and is pleased to offer the latest update on this continually expanding market. The report, The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market - 2020 Edition is the most comprehensive market research report on the EMS industry. This analysis focuses on the leading players, growing market segments, the total available market (TAM), and emerging manufacturing opportunities and technologies by numerous products and countries.
The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market giving a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. A forecast is checked against 46 individual product segments which make up the majority of electronics assembly (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation, and aerospace and defense industries). Some segments such as transportation and retail will experience negative effects over the forecast period due to COVID-19.
The analyst estimates that total electronics assembly value (OEM+EMS+ODM) was $1.3 trillion in 2019 and will grow to approximately $1.4 trillion in 2024 at a CAGR of 1.9 percent, mostly fueled by the demand for EMS services. The contract manufacturing industry itself will grow from $555 billion in 2019 to $724 billion in 2024 - approximately at a 5.5 percent CAGR.
To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways.
No other report gives such detail by country wage rate and regional product assembly. The data can also be purchased as an Excel file to allow for easy analysis of the hundreds of variables collected in the report.
The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.
The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (103 companies-85 EMS and 18 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Worldwide Electronics Industry
Chapter 4: EMS Industry Structure, 2019
Chapter 5: Industry Forecast, 2019-2024
Chapter 6: Financial Benchmarks
Chapter 7: Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 8: Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers
