Rising disposable income and increasing demand for OTT video services from young population are other factors contributing to growth in OTT video services market in India.



Moreover, changing lifestyle of consumers and COVID-19 restrictions are also expected to boost OTT Video Services market in India.



India OTT video services market is categorized into By Streaming Type, By Region and By Company.In terms of Streaming Type, the market is divided into Video-on-Demand and Live.



Among these, Video-on-Demand segment captured majority of the market share in FY 2019 and the segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to the significant shift in consumer behavior from traditional media to digital online streaming services.Moreover, increasing availability of good quality content, higher penetration of internet, high speed connectivity and convenience of accessing video anywhere at any time from smartphones are among the key market drivers.



In terms of region, the India OTT Video Service Market is categorized into North, South East & West India market.Out of these, North India holds the largest part of market in FY 2019, followed by the West India region, on account of increasing urban population, increasing number of smartphone users and growing disposable income.



The growth in these regions has been largely led by the changing lifestyle of consumers and increasing consumption of OTT video services mainly by the young adults.

Some of the major players operating in India OTT video services market are Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee5), Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Disney + Hotstar), Amazon Development Center India Pvt Ltd, Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP (Netflix), ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited, among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of online platforms across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the online platforms which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examining the service offerings, and presence of all major online platforms across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India OTT Video Services market using a top-down approach, where in data for various categories across various streaming types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these streaming types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Report Scope:



In this report, India OTT Video Services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Streaming Type

o Video-on-Demand

o Live

• Market, By Region:

o North

o West

o South

o East

• Market, By Company:

o Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee5),

o Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Disney + Hotstar),

o Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd,

o Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP(Netflix),

o ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited

o Others



