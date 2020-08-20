New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818052/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mono-crystalline Solar Panel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Poly-crystalline Solar Panel segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Solar Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Thin-film Solar Panel Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR



In the global Thin-film Solar Panel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 440-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Canadian Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc.

Hanwha Q CELLS (Hanwha Group)

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Motech Industries, Inc.

ReneSola Ltd.

Trina Solar Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818052/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solar Panels Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Solar Panels Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Solar Panels Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Solar Panels Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Mono-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Mono-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Mono-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Poly-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Poly-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Poly-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Thin-film Solar Panel (Product Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Thin-film Solar Panel (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Thin-film Solar Panel (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Commercial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Utility (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Utility (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Utility (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Solar Panels Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Solar Panels Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Solar Panels Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Solar Panels Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Solar Panels Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Solar Panels Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Solar Panels Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Solar Panels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Solar Panels Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Solar Panels: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Solar Panels Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Solar Panels Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Solar Panels Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Solar Panels Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Solar Panels Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Solar Panels in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Solar Panels Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Solar Panels Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Solar Panels Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Solar Panels Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Solar Panels Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Solar Panels Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Solar Panels Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Solar Panels Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Solar Panels Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Solar Panels Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Solar Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Solar Panels Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Solar Panels Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Solar Panels Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Solar Panels Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Solar Panels Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Solar Panels Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Solar Panels Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Solar Panels in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Solar Panels Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Solar Panels: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Solar Panels Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Solar Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Solar Panels Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Solar Panels Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Solar Panels Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Solar Panels Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Solar Panels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Solar Panels Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Solar Panels Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Solar Panels Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Solar Panels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Solar Panels Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Solar Panels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Solar Panels Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Solar Panels Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Solar Panels Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Solar Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Solar Panels Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Solar Panels Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Solar Panels Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Solar Panels Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Solar Panels Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Solar Panels Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Solar Panels Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Solar Panels Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Solar Panels Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Panels: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Solar Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Solar Panels Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Solar Panels Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Solar Panels Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Solar Panels Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Solar Panels Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Solar Panels Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Solar Panels in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Solar Panels Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Solar Panels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Solar Panels Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Solar Panels Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Solar Panels Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Solar Panels Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Solar Panels Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Solar Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Solar Panels Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Solar Panels Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Solar Panels Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Solar Panels Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Solar Panels Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Solar Panels Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Solar Panels Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Solar Panels Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Solar Panels Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Solar Panels Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Solar Panels Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 169: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Solar Panels Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Solar Panels: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Solar Panels Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Solar Panels Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Solar Panels Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Solar Panels Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Solar Panels Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Solar Panels Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Solar Panels Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Solar Panels Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solar Panels in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Solar Panels Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Solar Panels Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Solar Panels Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Solar Panels Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Solar Panels Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Solar Panels Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Solar Panels Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Solar Panels Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Solar Panels Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Solar Panels Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Solar Panels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Solar Panels Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 203

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818052/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001