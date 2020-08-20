New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818052/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mono-crystalline Solar Panel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Poly-crystalline Solar Panel segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Solar Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Thin-film Solar Panel Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR
In the global Thin-film Solar Panel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 440-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818052/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Solar Panels Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Solar Panels Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Solar Panels Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Solar Panels Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mono-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mono-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mono-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Poly-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Poly-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Poly-crystalline Solar Panel (Product Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Thin-film Solar Panel (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Thin-film Solar Panel (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Thin-film Solar Panel (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Commercial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Utility (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Utility (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Utility (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Solar Panels Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Solar Panels Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Solar Panels Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Solar Panels Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Solar Panels Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Solar Panels Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Solar Panels Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Solar Panels Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Solar Panels Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Solar Panels: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Solar Panels Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar
Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Solar Panels Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Solar Panels Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Solar Panels Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Solar Panels Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Solar Panels in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Solar Panels Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Solar Panels Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Solar Panels Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Solar Panels Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Solar Panels Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Solar Panels Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Solar Panels Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Solar Panels Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Solar Panels Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Solar Panels Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Solar Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Solar Panels Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Solar Panels Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Solar Panels Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Solar Panels Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Solar Panels Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Solar Panels Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Solar Panels Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Solar Panels in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Solar Panels Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Solar Panels: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Solar Panels Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Solar Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Solar Panels Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Solar Panels Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Solar Panels Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Solar Panels Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Solar Panels Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Solar Panels Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Solar Panels Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Solar Panels Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Solar Panels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Solar Panels Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Solar Panels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Solar Panels Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Solar Panels Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Solar Panels Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Solar Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Solar Panels Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Solar Panels Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Solar Panels Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Solar Panels Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Solar Panels Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Solar Panels Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Solar Panels Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Solar Panels Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Solar Panels Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Panels: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Solar Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Solar Panels Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Solar Panels Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Solar Panels Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Solar Panels Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Solar Panels Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Solar Panels Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Solar Panels in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Solar Panels Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Solar Panels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Solar Panels Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Solar Panels Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Solar Panels Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Solar Panels Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Solar Panels Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Solar Panels Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Solar Panels Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Solar Panels Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Solar Panels Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Solar Panels Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Solar Panels Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Solar Panels Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Solar Panels Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Solar Panels Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Solar Panels Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Solar Panels Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Solar Panels Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 169: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Solar Panels Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Solar Panels Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Solar Panels: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Solar Panels Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar
Panels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Solar Panels Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Solar Panels Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Solar Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Solar Panels Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Solar Panels Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Solar Panels Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Solar Panels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Solar Panels Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Solar Panels Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Solar Panels Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solar Panels in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Solar Panels Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Solar Panels Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Solar Panels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Solar Panels Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Solar Panels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Solar Panels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Solar Panels Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Solar Panels Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Solar Panels Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Solar Panels Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Solar Panels Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Solar Panels Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Solar Panels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Solar Panels Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Solar Panels Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 203
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818052/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: