The global governance risk and compliance platform market is poised to grow by $28.75 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increased need to comply with regulatory requirements, exponential growth in corporate data, and quick and easy deployment of GRC policies.



The study identifies the integration of GRC platform with third platform technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the governance risk and compliance platform market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of cloud-based e-discovery solution market and emergence of social media governance will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The global governance risk and compliance platform market is segmented as below:



By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading governance risk and compliance platform market vendors that include:

Mitratech Holdings Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NAVEX Global Inc.

Newport Consulting Group LLC

Oracle Corp.

SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Also, the governance risk and compliance platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



