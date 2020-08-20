New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Membrane Bioreactor Market, By Membrane Type, By Configuration, By Capacity, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952938/?utm_source=GNW



India membrane bioreactor market stood at around $ 79 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% to cross $ 100 million by 2025, owing to increasingly stringent environmental regulations for the recycling and reusing wastewater in the country.Rising population is boosting demand for clean drinking water, thereby creating pressure for reusing and recycling of water.



Recycling and reusing of water generates significant demand for water treatment, which is further expected to positively impact the growth of MBR market across the country.Shifting focus towards the installation of Centralized Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) coupled with increasing urbanization and rising population are expected to positively influence the country’s membrane bioreactor market in the coming years.



Moreover, most of the sewerage pipelines in India have not undergone modernization and advancements in terms of wastewater treatment technology, leading to unsatisfactory treated wastewater quality. Thus, there is need to upgrade the wastewater treatment system across the country, which is anticipated to fuel the adoption of membrane bioreactor technology in India during forecast period.

India MBR market is categorized into membrane type, configuration, capacity, application, and region. Based on membrane type, hollow fiber membrane accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the coming years as it offers certain benefits over other types of membranes used in MBRs, such as high effluent quality and high volumetric load.

Based on application segmentation, municipal segment grabbed majority share in 2019 in the country’s MBR market. Initiatives such as cleaning of river water and demand for safe domestic drinking water fall under the municipal sector, which is anticipated to result in opportunities for MBR companies to develop technologically advanced treatment systems such as MBRs in order to meet stringent discharge standards as well as enable more reuse and recycling of wastewater across the country.

Some of the major players operating in India membrane bioreactor market are VA Tech Wabag Ltd., Ion Exchange India Ltd., SUEZ India Pvt. Ltd., Thermax India Ltd., UEM India Pvt. Ltd., Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd., Veolia Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Toray International India Private Ltd. (TIID), Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd., Brisanzia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Hitachi Plants Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., among others.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2015 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 – 2025



Objective of the Study:



• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast India membrane bioreactor market on the basis of membrane type, configuration, capacity, application, region and company.

• To estimate and forecast India membrane bioreactor market size.

• To segment and forecast India membrane bioreactor market in terms of membrane type (hollow fiber, flat sheet and multi-tubular).

• To segment and forecast India membrane bioreactor market in terms of application (municipal, commercial and industrial).

• To segment and forecast India membrane bioreactor market in terms of configuration (Internal/Submerged MBR and External/Side Stream MBR).

• To segment and forecast India membrane bioreactor market in terms of capacity (less than 100 m3/day, 100 m3/day - 500 m3/day, >500 m3/day).

• To segment and forecast India membrane bioreactor market in terms of region such as North, West, South and East.

• To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact India membrane bioreactor market.

• To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in India membrane bioreactor market.

• To evaluate pricing analysis in India membrane bioreactor market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in India membrane bioreactor market.

To extract data for India membrane bioreactor market, primary research surveys were conducted with membrane bioreactor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, The analyst examined various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for India membrane bioreactor market over the coming years.

The analyst calculated India membrane bioreactor market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers’ value sales data for types (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet and Multi-Tubular) was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, International Trade Centre, NRDWP Reports, Central Pollution Control Board, Water India Expo, Ministry of Corporate Affairs were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Membrane bioreactor manufacturers, EPC contractors and other stakeholders

• Major end users of membrane bioreactor

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to membrane bioreactor market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as membrane bioreactor manufacturers, customers and other stakeholders. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India membrane bioreactor market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Membrane Type:

o Hollow Fiber

o Flat Sheet

o Multi-Tubular

• Market, by Configuration:

o Internal/Submerged MBR

o External/Side Stream MBR

• Market, by Capacity:

o Less than 100 m3/day

o 100 m3/day - 500 m3/day

o >500 m3/day

• Market, by Application:

o Municipal

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Market, by Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of target segment.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in India membrane bioreactor market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. Following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all the regions.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Customer Profiling

• List of major customers

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952938/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001