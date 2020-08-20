New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818051/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Balloon Kyphoplasty, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$952.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vertebroplasty segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $244.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$244.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$249.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 245-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Benvenue Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Stryker Corporation

Vexim SA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818051/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Balloon Kyphoplasty (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Balloon Kyphoplasty (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Balloon Kyphoplasty (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Vertebroplasty (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Vertebroplasty (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Vertebroplasty (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Open Spine Surgery (Surgery) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Open Spine Surgery (Surgery) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Open Spine Surgery (Surgery) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (Surgery) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (Surgery) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (Surgery) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 18: United States Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2020 to 2027



Table 20: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the

United States by Surgery: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020

to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 24: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2020

to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Review by Surgery in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 37: Chinese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

by Surgery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 41: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020-2027



Table 44: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2020-2027



Table 47: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Surgery: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: French Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

France by Surgery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Share Analysis by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 64: Italian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

by Surgery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Vertebral Compression

Fracture Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Vertebral Compression

Fracture Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Surgery for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: Spanish Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 75: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 76: Spanish Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: Spanish Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Review by Surgery in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 78: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 81: Russian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Russian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Russia by Surgery: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020-2027



Table 86: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2020-2027



Table 89: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Thousand by Surgery: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Asia-Pacific by Surgery: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Australian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Australian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 106: Indian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 107: Indian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 108: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 109: Indian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2020 to

2027



Table 110: Indian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Review by Surgery in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 111: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: South Korean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2012-2019



Table 117: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vertebral

Compression Fracture Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vertebral

Compression Fracture Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Surgery for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2020-2027



Table 125: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product:

2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Surgery for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market by Surgery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020-2027



Table 134: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Argentinean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Argentinean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2020-2027



Table 137: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Surgery: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 139: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 141: Brazilian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Brazil by Surgery: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 145: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Mexican Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Latin America Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Surgery: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Rest of Latin America by Surgery: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 159: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 160: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Surgery: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Historic Market by Surgery in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Iranian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Market for Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Analysis by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020-2027



Table 173: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Israel in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Israeli Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2020-2027



Table 176: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Israel in US$ Thousand by Surgery: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product:

2012-2019



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market by Surgery: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: United Arab Emirates Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:

2012-2019



Table 186: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 187: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2012-2019



Table 189: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Rest of Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product:

2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Surgery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Vertebral Compression Fracture

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 196: African Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 197: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 198: African Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Surgery:

2020 to 2027



Table 200: Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market in

Africa by Surgery: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 201: African Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Surgery: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 14

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818051/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001