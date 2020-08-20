Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the last mile delivery transportation market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2030, wherein, 2019 is the base year and 2018 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the last mile delivery transportation market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the last mile delivery transportation market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



This study also discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the last mile delivery transportation market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.



This study also offers Porter's Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and a SWOT analysis of the last mile delivery transportation market, in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.



Key Questions Answered

How much value will the last mile delivery transportation market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2030?

What are the impact factors and there effects on the market for last mile delivery transportation?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall last mile delivery transportation market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the last mile delivery transportation market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the last mile delivery transportation market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the last mile delivery transportation market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for last mile delivery transportation market?

This report answers these questions and more about the last mile delivery transportation market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.



This detailed assessment of the last mile delivery transportation market, along with an overview of the landscape, is provided based on a careful examination of the avenues related to this industry. Analysts' conclusions on how the last mile delivery transportation market is estimated to expand are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Key assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary: Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market

3.1. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019-2030



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors

4.3. Industry Dynamics

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.5. Market Factor Analysis

4.6. Regulatory Scenario

4.7. Key Industry Development



5. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Definition

5.2. Market Snapshot

5.3. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2030



6. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Cargo Type

6.1. Definition

6.2. Market Snapshot

6.3. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Cargo Type, 2019-2030



7. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use

7.1. Definition

7.2. Market Snapshot

7.3. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030



8. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2019-2030



9. North America Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030



10. Europe Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030



11. Asia-Pacific Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030



12. Middle East & Africa Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030



13. Latin America Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Analysis By Company (2018)

14.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

14.3. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Recent Developments, Strategy)



Companies Mentioned

Cargo Carriers Limited

CEVA Logistics

CJ Logistics Corporation

Concargo Private Limited

DB SCHENKER

DHL Global Forwarding

FedEx Corporation

Interlogix Pty. Ltd.

J&J Global Limited

KART

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kintetsu World Express

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Nippon Express

Procet Freight

Swift Transport

Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings

TNT Express

Transtech Logistics

Tuma Transport

United Parcel Service Inc.

Yamato Transport Co. Ltd.

