Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the last mile delivery transportation market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2019 to 2030, wherein, 2019 is the base year and 2018 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.
This study on the last mile delivery transportation market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the last mile delivery transportation market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.
This study also discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that are driving the last mile delivery transportation market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.
This study also offers Porter's Five Point Analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory scenario, and a SWOT analysis of the last mile delivery transportation market, in order to elaborate the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players contributing to the market.
Key Questions Answered
This report answers these questions and more about the last mile delivery transportation market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.
This detailed assessment of the last mile delivery transportation market, along with an overview of the landscape, is provided based on a careful examination of the avenues related to this industry. Analysts' conclusions on how the last mile delivery transportation market is estimated to expand are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Key assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary: Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market
3.1. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2019-2030
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors
4.3. Industry Dynamics
4.4. Market Dynamics
4.5. Market Factor Analysis
4.6. Regulatory Scenario
4.7. Key Industry Development
5. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vehicle Type
5.1. Definition
5.2. Market Snapshot
5.3. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2030
6. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Cargo Type
6.1. Definition
6.2. Market Snapshot
6.3. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Cargo Type, 2019-2030
7. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use
7.1. Definition
7.2. Market Snapshot
7.3. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2019-2030
8. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2019-2030
9. North America Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030
10. Europe Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030
11. Asia-Pacific Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030
12. Middle East & Africa Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030
13. Latin America Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market Volume (Million Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2019-2030
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Analysis By Company (2018)
14.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)
14.3. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Recent Developments, Strategy)
Companies Mentioned
