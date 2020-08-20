New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Ventilator Market, By Equipment Type, By Product Type, By Mobility, By Mode, By Source, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952933/?utm_source=GNW



India ventilator market is projected to grow at around 10% until FY 20206.The country’s ventilator market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, bronchitis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other respiratory diseases.



This has drastically increased the patient pool requiring ventilators, which in turn is expected to positively influence the market through FY2026.Additionally, the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 and its spread across the country is further expected to significantly fuel the ventilator demand, especially in FY 2021.



Besides, improving healthcare infrastructure and growing penetration of multi-specialty hospital chains in the country is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the next few years.



The India ventilator market is segmented based on equipment type, product type, mobility, mode, source, end user, company and region.Based on equipment type, the market can be bifurcated into invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation.



The invasive ventilation type is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.This can be ascribed to the extensive application of invasive ventilation in various respiratory disorders, neurological diseases, sleeping disorders, among others.



Also, this method of ventilation is preferred by the doctors since it can be administered on unconscious patients.



Major players operating in India ventilator market include Philips India Limited (Healthcare & R&D Centre), Getinge India Pvt. Ltd., Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., ResMed India Pvt. Ltd., Draeger India Pvt. Ltd., Hamilton Medical India Pvt. Ltd, Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India ventilator market from FY2016 to FY2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India ventilator market from FY2020 to FY2026.

• To classify and forecast India ventilator market based on equipment type, product type, mobility, mode, source, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India ventilator market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India ventilator market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India ventilator market.

• To conduct pricing analysis in the India ventilator market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India ventilator market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India ventilator market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India ventilator market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Ventilator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to ventilator

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India ventilator market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Equipment Type:

o Invasive Ventilation

o Non-Invasive Ventilation

• Market, By Product Type:

o Adult/Pediatrics

o Neonatal/Infants

• Market, By Mobility:

o Standalone

o Portable

• Market, By Mode:

o Pressure Mode

o Volume Mode

o Combined Mode

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Emergency Medical Services

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India ventilator market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952933/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001