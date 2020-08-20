Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Management Systems Market by Product (Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems), Application (Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care), Medical Speciality (Cardiology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Orthopedic) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global temperature management market is projected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2025 from USD 2.56 billion in 2019, at CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in this market are 3M (US), Smiths Medical (US), and Zoll Medical (US).
The growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing global incidence of chronic conditions and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures. The growing number of contracts and agreements between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems is restraining the growth of this market
Patient Warming Systems segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature management systems market, by medical specialty, in 2019
Based on the product, the temperature management market is segmented into patient warming and cooling systems. The patient warming systems segment accounted for the largest share of the temperature management market in 2019. The rising demand for these systems in diverse hospital settings and the increasing adoption rate of invasive warming in surgical procedures are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
Acute Care segment to grow at the highest CAGR of the temperature management systems market, by application in 2019
On the basis of applications, the temperature management market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and other applications. Among these, the acute care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As acute care encompasses specialized care and the support given to patients during emergencies or after undergoing surgeries in hospitals.
North America will continue to dominate the temperature management systems market during the forecast period
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the temperature management market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the large volume of surgical procedures, growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, availability of technologically advanced products, and the presence of major players in the US are driving the growth of the temperature management market in North America.
On the other hand, the market in the Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the growing demand for aesthetic and medical surgeries, rising incidence of cardiac arrests and CNS disorders, government efforts to increase access to elective surgeries, and improving healthcare infrastructures are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific temperature management market
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Temperature Management: Market Overview
4.2 Temperature Management Market, by Product
4.3 North America: Temperature Management Market, by Country & Product (2019)
4.4 Temperature Management Market, by Region/Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Incidence of Chronic Conditions
5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Intravascular Temperature Management Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Number of Contracts and Agreements Between Market Players
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Sustainability of Players in the Highly Competitive Market
5.2.5 COVID-19 Impact
5.2.6 Adjacent Markets
6 Temperature Management Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Patient Warming Systems
6.3 Patient Cooling Systems
7 Temperature Management Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Perioperative Care
7.3 Acute Care
7.4 Newborn Care
7.5 Other Applications
8 Temperature Management Market, by Medical Specialty
8.1 Introduction
8.2 General Surgery
8.3 Cardiology
8.4 Neurology
8.5 Pediatrics
8.6 Thoracic Surgery
8.7 Orthopedic Surgery
8.8 Other Medical Specialties
9 Temperature Management Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Innovators
10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.4 Emerging Companies
10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends
10.4.1 Product Launches
10.4.2 Agreements and Partnerships
10.4.3 Acquisitions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 3M Company
11.2 Smiths Medical
11.3 Zoll Medical Corporation
11.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.5 Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
11.6 Ecolab
11.7 GE Healthcare
11.8 Gentherm Incorporated
11.9 Geratherm Medical AG
11.10 Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
11.11 Medtronic plc
11.12 Stryker Corporation
11.13 The 37 Company
11.14 Adroit Medical Systems
11.15 Attune Medical
11.16 Augustine Surgical, Inc.
11.17 Belmont Medical Technologies
11.18 Biegler GmbH
11.19 Encompass Group, Llc
11.20 Enthermics, Inc.
11.21 Hirtz & Co. KG
11.22 Istanbul Medikal Ltd.
11.23 Life Recovery Systems
11.24 Medcare Visions
11.25 Vyaire Medical
