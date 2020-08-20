New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818049/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Appirio, Inc.

Autotask Corp.

Changepoint Corp.

Clarizen

Compuware Corporation

ConnectWise, Inc.

Deltek, Inc.

FinancialForce

Harmony Business Systems Ltd.

Kaseya Ltd.

Kimble Applications Ltd.

Mavenlink, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NetSuite OpenAir

Oracle Corporation

Planview, Inc.

Project Open Business Solutions S.L

Projector PSA, Inc.

Promys, Inc.

SAP SE

Unanet

Upland Software, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

