The "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Products (Nerve Conduits, Nerve Wraps, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, TENS, TMS), Application (Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is projected to reach USD 9,781.2 million by 2025 from USD 6,339.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1%

The growth in this market is driven by a high incidence of nerve injuries, a growing prevalence of neurological disorders, an increasing geriatric population, and rising government support for neurologic disorder research.



The biomaterial as a segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the nerve repair and regenerations market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterials. The biomaterials segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the high incidence of nerve injuries. Rising government support for neurologic disorders is also one of the major factors to drive the growth of the biomaterials market globally.



The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is accounted for the largest share during the analysis period.

Based on the neurostimulation and neuromodulation application, the nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices market is segmented into internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications and external neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications. The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of neurological disorders across the globe.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.

In this report, the nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Economic growth in the countries of this region, large population base, rising prevalence of neurologic diseases, rising standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, and increasing healthcare spending will drive the market in the region over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Overview

4.2 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Nerve Injuries

5.2.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

5.2.1.3 Rising Government Support for Neurologic Disorder Research

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.2.2 Potential of Stem Cell Therapy in Nerve Repair and Regeneration

5.2.2.3 Rising Research in the Field of Neurology

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Donor-Site Morbidity

5.2.3.2 Difficulties in Treating Large Nerve Gaps

5.2.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes

5.2.3.4 Greater Preference for Drug Therapies Over Nerve Repair and Regeneration Products

5.2.3.5 Dearth of Trained Professionals

5.2.3.6 Product Recalls

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market



6 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

6.3 Biomaterials



7 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Applications

7.3 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Biomaterials Market, by Application



8 Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World (Row)



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

9.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers, and Agreements

9.3.3 Expansions

9.3.4 Acquisitions

9.3.5 Other Developments

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

9.4.1 Visionary Leaders

9.4.2 Innovators

9.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.4.4 Emerging Companies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Medtronic, plc

10.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Axogen, Inc.

10.5 Baxter International, Inc.

10.6 Livanova, plc

10.7 Integra Lifesciences

10.8 Polyganics

10.9 Neuropace, Inc.

10.10 Soterix Medical, Inc.

10.11 Nevro Corp.

10.12 Synapse Biomedical, Inc.

10.13 Aleva Neurotherapeutics

10.14 Collagen Matrix, Inc.

10.15 Kerimedical

10.16 Biowave Corporation

10.17 Neurosigma

10.18 Neuronetics, Inc.

10.19 TVNS Technologies GmbH

10.20 Gimer Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vlhgs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

