Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimated, Asia Pacific protective face masks market is expected to amass USD 2 billion by the year 2026. This growth is credited to increasing cases of COVID-19, growing number of surgeries, rising cognizance of benefits of masks, and strict government guidelines regarding face masks usage.

According to the given report, Asia Pacific protective face masks market is divided with respect to product terrain, distribution channel, end-use scope, and regional landscape. The study also mentions leading organizations in this business sphere and elaborates on the product offerings, expansion strategies undertaken, and market share held by each company.

China being epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded over 84,000 cases as of 30 April 2020, whereas India registered over 30,000 instances and the number of cases is still splurging. Numerous campaigns are being run by media and government to improve cognizance among the people regarding use of protective masks amidst the pandemic, hence bolstering product demand.

Moreover, Asian economies such as India and China have high air pollution levels. Extensive adoption of protective masks to avert respiratory illness due to the pollution is impelling the market growth. However, less profit margins on protective masks is likely to discourage new entrants. Besides, strict government rules with respect to N95 respirators is expected to negatively impact the growth of Asia Pacific protective face masks market.

Analyzing product terrain:

As per industry experts, N95 respirators segment is projected to record 400% growth during 2019-2020, on account of high efficiency of these masks. Upsurge in production of N95 masks in APAC owing to increased demand from North American and Western European regions will stimulate the segmental share. In fact, Taiwan recently donated over 12 million face masks to nations majorly affected by the pandemic.

Outlining distribution channel:

The e-commerce segment held 24% revenue share of Asia Pacific protective face masks market in 2019. Stringent compliance of social distancing measures as well as contact-less deliveries offered by e-commerce firms is projected to drive the demand for protective face masks. Surging internet penetration along with striking discounts provided by online platforms will augment the growth of segment.

Summary of end-use scope:

Asia Pacific protective face masks industry share from hospitals & clinics segment was remunerated at USD 240 million in the year 2019. Drastic rise in COVID-19 cases and increasing surgeries are boosting the demand for protective face masks in the hospitals.

Assessing the regional landscape:

Citing the geographical hierarchy, India protective face masks market is projected to record a growth rate of 405% during 2019-2020. Increasing instances of coronavirus coupled with growing population will accelerate the industry expansion. Moreover, mandatory use of protective face masks is fostering the demand for face masks across the nation.

Asia Pacific Protective Face Masks Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Face Shields

Reusable

Disposable

N95 Respirators

With valve

Without valve

Surgical Masks

ASTM level 3

ASTM level 2

ASTM level 1

Procedure Masks

Asia Pacific Protective Face Masks Market by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)





Online stores

Pharmacies

Distributors



Asia Pacific Protective Face Masks Market by End-use spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Individuals

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutions

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Asia Pacific Protective Face Masks Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Japan

China

Australia

India

Taiwan

South Korea

Malaysia

Vietnam

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Asia Pacific Protective Face Masks Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)



Yokoisada Philippines Corporation

Kowa Company Ltd.

Makrite

Motex Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Detmold Group

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

