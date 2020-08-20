Pune, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe glass packaging market is likely to rise prominently in the coming years on account of the increasing use of glass bottles for packaging food and beverage products. Glass packaging is considered safe for consumers and has been used for food and beverage products for a long time. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Europe Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End-use Industry (Skin/Personal Care, Fragrance, Food, Beverages (Alcoholic beverages, Non-Alcoholic beverages}, Pharmaceuticals and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” states that the value of this market was USD 19.24 billion in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 4.38% to reach USD 22.01 billion by the end of 2027.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, most industries are facing heavy losses. The world economy is fluctuating with most businesses at a temporary halt. The lockdown period imposed by various governments to prevent coronavirus is still a temporary measure, impacting most of the industries. The healthcare sector is also not able to suffice to the needs of the increasing number of corona positive cases.

Fortune Business Insights is offering special reports on various markets impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports are based on analysis of the current situation and their impact on various markets that will help financers accordingly chalk out revenue-generating strategies in the coming years.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-glass-packaging-market-103472







The report answers the following questions:

What is the competitive nature of this market?

Who are the key players of the market for Europe glass packaging and what are their key strategies?

Which are the key end-users present in the market?

What are the major industry developments of this market?



Drivers & Restraints-



Growing Popularity of Bottled Beverages to Add Impetus to Market

The increasing demand for glass packaging from the food and beverage sector is a key factor boosting the Europe glass packaging market growth. Most of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as milk, beer, sauces, juices, and others are packed in glass containers and bottles as glass helps to maintain the authenticity of the product stored in it without disrupting the taste or smell. Additionally, the increasing awareness about health and fitness and the rising inclination of people towards healthy food and drinks are expected to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the presence of substitutes such as plastic, paper and board, and metal packaging may hamper the market growth in the coming years. The increasing popularity of metal cans is likely to cause major hindrance to the market. Nevertheless, the rising awareness about environment-friendly products is propelling the use of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the near future.



Segmentation:



Beverages Segment to Cover Largest Share in the Coming Years

With respect to segmentation by end-use industries, the beverage segment earned 73.18% Europe glass packaging market share in 2019 and emerged dominant. The beer industry holds the major share, contributing to maximum shares in the beverage sector. Food industry, on the other hand, holds the second largest share.



Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-glass-packaging-market-103472





Regional Analysis:



West European Nations hold Highest Share Owing to Increasing Inclination towards Environment-friendly Products

Nation wise, the western nations such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy are holding more than 55% share and held the largest market share in 2019. They are further expected to continue doing so in the coming years owing to the rising inclination towards environment-friendly packaging products.

Competitive Landscape:



Vendors are Engaging in Joint Ventures to Gain Competitive Edge

The competitive landscape of the market for Europe glass packaging is bestowed by many players. Most of them are engaging in joint ventures and other collaborative agreements to hold significant position in the market competition. The others are investing in strengthening their portfolio by expanding to other nations such as Portugal and Spain.

Some Industry Developments of the Market include:

October 2019 – Renovation of clear-glass furnace was successfully completed by Gerresheimer AG. It installed a new and improved technology in the factory will help to reduce the energy needs and multiply the overall glass production capacity for its consumers in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Europe Glass Packaging Market Include:

Ardagh Group S.A.

Steklarna Hrastnik, d. o. o.

Bruni Glass

Groupe Pochet

Vetropack Group

Gerresheimer AG

HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA

Verallia

Bormioli Luigi SpA

Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

Others





Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103472







Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome the impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!!!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/europe-glass-packaging-market-103472







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-use Industry (Alcoholic beverages, Food, Non-Alcoholic beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Materials (Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Wood, and Plastics [Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PET, and Others]), By Product (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible) By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Seafood Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Others), By Product (Trays, Bags and pouches, Food Cans, Boxes, Jars, Shrink Films, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Beverage Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others), By Product (Can, Bottle & jars, Pouch, Carton, and Others), By Application (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Glass, Paper & Board, Plastic, Metal, and Others), By Application Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Make-up and Nail care), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/europe-glass-packaging-market-10167

