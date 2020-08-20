CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Harris, Finley & Bogle – a Fort Worth, Texas headquartered law firm with national reach and more than four decades of experience – has successfully gone live on iManage Work 10 and iManage Security Policy Manager in the iManage Cloud. The firm is now operating more efficiently and securely by integrating modern document management, collaboration, security, and governance.



iManage Work 10 replaces Harris, Finley & Bogle’s legacy on‐premises document management system (DMS), adding key functionality and vastly improving user experience and remote working capabilities for its legal professionals across multiple offices. iManage Security Policy Manager provides the firm with advanced data protection by enabling need-to-know access and content segregation. Through iManage Cloud, the firm also has benefit of advanced threat analytics based on AI and machine learning to provide visibility into the access and flow of data, continuously protecting data from internal and external threats from any device, anywhere.

“Our move to iManage Cloud has brought our firm into the 21st century,” said Betsy Horn, Director of Information Technology at Harris, Finley & Bogle. “Our people don’t need to wrestle with their technology in order to easily work remotely, file emails and attachments, search for a critical document, or access their work product on any device. iManage enables our professionals to seamlessly carry out their everyday tasks and responsibilities.

“Security Policy Manager has received a lot of support across the firm,” said Horn. It’s simple to configure and use to secure active client matters and petrify closed matters, and it replaces the multi-step, more cumbersome process we were previously using while giving us clear visibility. And there’s a huge comfort level knowing it’s all in the cloud.”

The firm chose iManage after a careful evaluation of several cloud-based DMS vendors. During demos, Harris, Finley & Bogle’s professionals were won over by iManage’s simple, intuitive interface and its flexibility, which could accommodate the firm’s classification of document types and large number of sub‐types.

“We did our research,” said Horn. “It was clear from the demos and peer research across several firms that iManage provides a more robust cloud solution without the downtime we were hearing about with competitive solutions, as well as much more flexible, comprehensive and easy-to-use search.”

Local iManage partner Kraft Kennedy played a key role in the migration to iManage Cloud, spearheading initial planning with the firm, conducting testing and quality assurance during the implementation phase, and helping to execute a successful cutover over the course of a single weekend.

“The feedback we heard from people was that they were amazed how easy it was to move to iManage Cloud and what a smooth process it was – which is something you rarely hear about large IT changes,” said Horn. “I think that’s a testament to Kraft Kennedy’s careful planning and execution, and to the iManage platform.”

“Firms of all sizes recognize the value that iManage Cloud can bring to their organization, and the transformative impact of having market leading document and email management delivered through a high performance cloud built for professionals,” said Dan Carmel, CMO, iManage. “Harris, Finley & Bogle is poised to take full advantage of the iManage platform to work smarter, more securely, and more productively, enabling them to maintain their focus on developing innovative legal solutions for their diverse client base.”

