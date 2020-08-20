New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Hospital Beds Market, By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By Treatment, By Sector, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952932/?utm_source=GNW



India hospital beds market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 13% during FY 2021 – FY 2026.India hospital beds market is driven by growing healthcare industry and rising need to provide enhanced patient care.



Additionally, increasing number of beds in private hospitals equipped with the latest technologies, accessories and customizations as per patient’s requirements are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.Besides, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has drastically increased the demand for hospital beds.



Furthermore, beds designed by the manufacturers for specific group of patients coupled with growing medical tourism in India are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players over next few years.



India hospital beds market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, treatment, sector, end user, company and region.Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into general beds, pediatrics bed, birthing beds, respiratory beds, ICU beds, bariatric beds and others.



Out of these, the general beds segment is expected to dominate the market over the next five years.This can be ascribed to its cost-effectiveness coupled with growing prevalence of obesity coupled with sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, especially among working population.



Based on technology, the market can be categorized into electrical, semi-electric, and manual. The semi-electric hospital beds segment is expected to grow at a high pace in the market on account of the associated advantages such as high strength, durability, ease of assembly/disassembly, enhanced protection to the patient, among others.

Major players operating in India hospital beds market include Midmark India Pvt. Ltd., ArjoHuntleigh Healthcare India Private Ltd, Paramount Bed India Pvt Ltd., Stryker India Pvt Ltd., Hill-Rom India Private Ltd., Godrej Interio, Medline Industries India Private Limited, PMT Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Surgitech India, Gita Mediquip Pvt. Ltd., and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India hospital beds market from FY2016 to FY2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India hospital beds market from FY2020 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026.

• To classify and forecast India hospital beds market based on product type, technology, application, treatment, sector, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India hospital beds market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India hospital beds market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India hospital beds market.

• To conduct pricing analysis in the India hospital beds market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India hospital beds market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India hospital beds market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India hospital beds market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hospital beds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to hospital beds

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India hospital beds market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o General Beds

o Pediatrics Bed

o Birthing Beds

o Respiratory Beds

o ICU Beds

o Bariatric Beds

o Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Electrical

o Semi-Electric

o Manual

• Market, By Application:

o Intensive Care

o Non-Intensive Care

• Market, By Treatment:

o Acute Care

o Long-term Care

o Critical Care

o Others

• Market, By Sector:

o Private

o Public

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Home Care Settings

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India hospital beds market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952932/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001