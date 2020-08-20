Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Aircraft Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous aircraft market is expected to decline from $0.84 billion in 2019 to $0.79 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.35%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1.27 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 17.06%.



The advancement in artificial intelligence is a key factor driving the growth of the autonomous aircraft market. Through managing aircraft and activities with AI-powered technologies, airlines and flight operators will dramatically reduce their operating costs and expenses. Artificial intelligence is now being used by the world's leading airlines to boost operating performance, prevent expensive errors and increase customer loyalty. For instance, Airbus, one of the largest aerospace companies, is currently using AI to analyze data from multiple factories and determine when manufacturing process variations take place. It helps to resolve the problems sooner, when it's faster and less costly, or even fully avoid them. Therefore, advancements in artificial intelligence are expected to drive the growth of the autonomous aircraft market.



The safety concerns related to advanced technologies used in aircraft are a key factor hampering the growth of the autonomous aircrafts market. In 2019, two aircraft crashes of Boeing's 737 MAX are believed to be related to software flaws in the flight control system. Boeing's revenue in the quarter ending March 31 fell to $22.9 billion from the same quarter a year earlier, and net earnings declined to $2.15 billion by 13%. Therefore, safety concerns around autonomous aircraft are expected to limit the growth of the autonomous aircraft market.



North America was the largest region in the autonomous aircraft market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Major players in the autonomous aircraft market are Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems, Raytheon Company, AeroVironment, Inc., Saab AB, BAE Systems, and Aeronautics Ltd.



