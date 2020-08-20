Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Additive Manufacturing in Defense and Aerospace - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market revenue generated by this sector accounts for USD 1.36 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 7.08 Billion by the year 2028. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of 20.11% during the forecast period, 2020-2028.

Increasing utilization of ecologically friendly technology that helps with environmental conservation and the rising awareness with regards to green technology propels the growth of this market. Low cost of creating a product coupled with easy customization of the same impacts the market positively.

Additive manufacturing has started to become a tool for designing, testing, tooling, and manufacturing in the aerospace sector which extends beyond the manufacture of aircraft into ground assistance, maintenance, and repair systems. Additive manufacturing allows manufacturers in the aerospace industry to become more cost-effective, competitive, and successful in selling new products. Irrespective of the end-use in prototyping, tooling, or on-spot manufacturing; additive manufacturing is an essential capability to be adopted in this globalized world and remain competitive.

Repair parts are manufactured on demand where and when necessary such as in extreme environments, on a ship or on the battlefield. This has a particularly high effect on military supplies where a large amount of inventory is continually maintained to ensure readiness for operations. It could also lead to increased reliability and a significant decrease in both delivery times and logistical footprint essential for warfare and peacekeeping missions to run smoothly. There are still technological difficulties to be addressed to completely achieve additive manufacturing capabilities such as the testing of the parts manufactured to ensure that they are not going to fail in operation.

North America is expected to dominate the global market with a market value of USD 2.83 Billion owing to the increasing R&D investment in this sector coupled with an infrastructure that supports the same. The early adoption of 3D printing technology in North America is another factor that fuels its market growth. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market due to the growing industrialization coupled with the low production cost of additive manufacturing. RoW is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 35.71%.

The key drivers, restraints, and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defense Market are covered in detail in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Global Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defense Market have been covered in detail.

The top ten countries have been analyzed in detail with respect to its research & development spending and the value added by the manufacturing sector.

The Porter's Five Forces and the PEST Analysis of the Global Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace and Defense Market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020-2028 considering all the factor, which is expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and their impacts on the forecast chapter.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Additive Manufacturing in Defense & Aerospace, Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview of the Global Additive Manufacturing Market in Defense & Aerospace

3.1 Introduction

3.2 A Brief History of Additive Manufacturing

3.3 Capabilities of AM in Defense & Aerospace

3.3.1 Integrating AM in the Design Workflow

3.3.2 Case Study (Manufacturing of Satellite Parts)

3.3.3 AM Materials for Aerospace Applications

3.3.4 AM Applications for Defense

3.3.5 Significant Projects

3.4 Standards for Additive Manufacturing

4 Current Market Trends of the Global Additive Manufacturing Market in Defense & Aerospace

4.1 Additive Manufacturing Process Categories

4.1.1 Binder Jetting

4.1.2 Material Jetting

4.1.3 Powder Bed Fusion

4.1.4 Directed Energy Deposition

4.1.5 Sheet Lamination

4.1.6 Vat Photopolymerization

4.1.7 Material Extrusion

4.2 Recent Experiences in the Operations Field

4.2.1 European Experience

4.2.2 The U.S. Experience

4.3 Plastic and other Non-Metal Processes

4.4 Metal Processes

5 Market Technologies

5.1 Satellite Fuel Tank

5.2 3D Printed Firearms

5.3 Unmanned Vehicles

5.4 3D Printed Food in Space

5.5 Grips, Jigs & Fixtures

5.6 Brackets

5.7 Cold Spray

5.8 D-Shape Technology

5.9 Contour Crafting

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Faster Time to Market

6.1.2 Supply Chain Disruption

6.1.3 Increased Spending in Defense and Aerospace

6.1.4 Increased efficiency requirements

6.1.5 Reduced Raw Material Usage

6.1.6 Increased Design Confidence

6.1.7 Improvements in Technology

6.1.8 Obsolete Part Manufacturing

6.1.9 Asset Optimization

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Cost of Equipment

6.2.2 Lack of Expertise

6.2.3 Size Limitations

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Material Standardization

6.3.2 Certification

6.3.3 Process Control

6.3.4 Environment and Health Safety

6.4 PEST Analysis

6.4.1 Political

6.4.2 Economic

6.4.3 Social

6.4.4 Technology

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power

6.5.2 Supplier's Bargaining Power

6.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

7 Country Analysis

7.1 France

7.2 China

7.3 Russia

7.4 Germany

7.5 Italy

7.6 United Kingdom

7.7 United States of America

7.8 Israel

7.9 Sweden

7.10 Singapore

8 Global Additive Manufacturing in Defense & Aerospace to 2028 by Region

8.1 Market Introduction

8.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Country) to 2028

8.2.1 North America

8.2.2 Europe

8.2.3 APAC

8.2.4 Middle East

8.3 Total Global Market by Region (By End User) to 2028

8.3.1 North America

8.3.2 Europe

8.3.3 APAC

8.3.4 Middle East

8.3.5 Rest of the World

9 Global Additive Manufacturing in Defense & Aerospace to 2028 by Technology

9.1 Market Introduction

10 Global Additive Manufacturing in Defense & Aerospace to 2028 by End-User

10.1 Market Introduction

10.2 Total Global Market by End User (By Manufacturing) to 2028

10.2.1 Commercial Aviation

10.2.2 Defense

10.2.3 Others

10.3 Total Global Market by End User (By Type) to 2028

10.3.1 Commercial Aviation

10.3.2 Defense

10.3.3 Others

10.4 Total Global Market by End User (By Fitment) to 2028

10.4.1 Commercial Aviation

10.4.2 Defense

10.4.3 Others

11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 By Region

11.2 By Type

11.3 By Technology

12 Scenario Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Scenario Analysis 1

12.3 Scenario Analysis 2

13 Corona Impact on Additive Manufacturing in Defense & Aerospace Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Corona Scenario 1

13.3 Corona Scenario 2

13.4 Corona Scenario 3

14 Company Profiling

Materialise N.V. ADR

3D Systems Corp.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Stratasys Ltd.

BAE Systems PLC

Airbus

Thales Group

Boeing

General Electric

Honeywell

Safran

Rolls-Royce

