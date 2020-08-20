New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Retail Market, By Type, By Type of Market, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950941/?utm_source=GNW



UAE retail market was valued at $ 55 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to $ 75 billion by 2025 due to various factors such as rising per capita income, growing tourism industry, increasing expatriate population and rising number of upcoming development projects in the country such as Deira Mall (Dubai), Al Maiyah Central (Abu Dhabi), Cityland Village (Dubai), Tilal Mall (Sharjah), Reem Mall (Abu Dhabi), among others.Also, major events such as the Dubai World Expo 2020, in addition to other new attraction will further boost the tourism, transportation, and manufacturing industries in the country.



Furthermore, the introduction of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, Big Data Analytics, among others are reshaping the retail industry in the region.



UAE retail market is segmented based on By Type, By Type of Market, By Distribution Channel and By Region.Based on Type, the market is segmented into Food Retail and Non-Food Retail.



Food Retail holds the largest share and is expected to maintain its lead in future too.In the Food Retail segment, the market for fresh food has a huge potential, while other niche segments, such as organic food, are also catching up.



Over the last few years, the UAE has seen strong growth in value-added segments such as ready-to-cook food items.Based on Type of Market, the market is categorized into Organized and Unorganized segments.



With domestic as well as international players actively increasing floor space by opening new stores, the Organized retail segment continues to dominate the country’s retail market.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is further split into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Exclusive Stores, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, General Merchandise Stores and Online.UAE has a high penetration of Supermarkets/Hypermarkets due to high rate of urbanization.



Consequently, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment dominates the country’s retail market, followed by Exclusive Stores, Specialty Stores and Department Stores. The country’s well-integrated logistics network has created a strong environment for a growing modernized retail market.



In terms of Region, the market is categorized into Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Rest of UAE.Dubai’s retail sector accounts for the largest share on account of high international visitor spending, strong demand fueled by high-frequency mega-sales & shopping festivals and increasing e-commerce activity in the region.



Other key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of Dubai retail market include increasing popularity of conventional and app-based delivery services, expansion of the sector ahead of Expo 2020 or an increasing number of visitors from China, Russia and other top source markets due to recent decisions to ease visa restrictions.



The major players operating in the UAE retail market are Lulu Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Landmark Group, Al Azizia Panda United Inc., Azadea, EMKE Group, Fathima Group of Companies, Carrefour, Spinneys Dubai LLC, Al Maya, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of UAE Retail Market.

• To classify and forecast UAE Retail Market based on Type, Type of Market, Distribution Channel, Region and Company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for UAE Retail market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE Retail.

• To conduct pricing analysis for UAE Retail market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in UAE Retail market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players in the UAE.

The analyst calculated the market size of UAE Retail market using a Bottom-Up and Top-Down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Retail players and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to retail market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, UAE Retail market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Non-Food

o Food

• Market, By Type of Market:

o Organized

o Unorganized

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Exclusive Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Department Stores

o General Merchandise Store

o Online

• Market, By Region:

o Dubai

o Abu Dhabi

o Sharjah

o Rest of UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE Retail Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the reports:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950941/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001