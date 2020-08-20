Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chocolate market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer preference for molded chocolates, which typically include the solid shaped or segmented bar/block variants infused with various additional flavors or stuffed with nuts, raisins and other fillings, is also providing a boost to the market growth.



Additionally, rising awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming dark chocolate is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Regular consumption of dark chocolate in moderate quantities is known to improve blood circulation in the body, enhance brain function, lower blood pressure and minimize the risks of heart diseases.



Other factors, such as the premiumization of chocolate-based products, utilization of aesthetically appealing packaging to attract consumers' attention, along with the production of organic, vegan and sugar- and gluten-free chocolates, are projected to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arcor, Barry Callebaut, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli AG, Chocolaterie Guylian, Ferrero International, Mars Incorporated, Meiji Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods), Moonstruck Chocolate Company, Nestle SA, The Hershey Company, etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global chocolate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global chocolate market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chocolate Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 White Chocolate

6.2 Milk Chocolate

6.3 Dark Chocolate

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Product Form

7.1 Molded

7.2 Countlines

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Food Products

8.2 Beverages

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Pricing

9.1 Everyday Chocolate

9.2 Premium Chocolate

9.3 Seasonal Chocolate



10 Market Breakup by Distribution

10.1 Direct Sales (B2B)

10.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

10.3 Convenience Stores

10.4 Online Stores

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East & Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Arcor

16.3.2 Barry Callebaut

16.3.3 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli AG

16.3.4 Chocolaterie Guylian

16.3.5 Ferrero International

16.3.6 Mars Incorporated

16.3.7 Meiji Co. Ltd.

16.3.8 Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods)

16.3.9 Moonstruck Chocolate Company

16.3.10 Nestle SA

16.3.11 The Hershey Company



