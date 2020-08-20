Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chocolate market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer preference for molded chocolates, which typically include the solid shaped or segmented bar/block variants infused with various additional flavors or stuffed with nuts, raisins and other fillings, is also providing a boost to the market growth.
Additionally, rising awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming dark chocolate is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Regular consumption of dark chocolate in moderate quantities is known to improve blood circulation in the body, enhance brain function, lower blood pressure and minimize the risks of heart diseases.
Other factors, such as the premiumization of chocolate-based products, utilization of aesthetically appealing packaging to attract consumers' attention, along with the production of organic, vegan and sugar- and gluten-free chocolates, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arcor, Barry Callebaut, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli AG, Chocolaterie Guylian, Ferrero International, Mars Incorporated, Meiji Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc. (Kraft Foods), Moonstruck Chocolate Company, Nestle SA, The Hershey Company, etc.
