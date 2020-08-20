Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Cybersecurity Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, ICS Security, and Others), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Country - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pre COVID-19 Forecast: The Middle East cybersecurity market market is projected to grow from USD 16.1 billion in 2020 to USD 28.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period in the pre-COVID scenario.



Post COVID-19 Forecast: The Middle East cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2020 to USD 29.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period in the post-COVID scenario.

Rising security breaches and sophisticated cyberattacks across enterprises are driving the overall growth of the Middle East cybersecurity market.



The Middle East cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2020 to USD 29.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.80% during the forecast period in the post-COVID scenario. The major factors driving the market include the rising security breaches and sophisticated cyberattacks across enterprises and critical industries in the Middle East and stringent government regulations set by the governments across countries in the Middle East.



By security type, the network security segment is expected to grow at with the largest market size during the forecast period



Cybersecurity is an approach to safeguard endpoints, networks, applications, cloud, and data from advanced threats and vulnerabilities. This involves a set of security technologies, solutions, tools, policies, security concepts, guidelines, risk management approaches, and professional & managed services, to protect critical enterprise information and infrastructure from cyber-attacks, damages, or unauthorized access. With appropriate cybersecurity solutions in place, an organization can avert security attack and breaches that eventually helps in cutting down business cost and enhance its information security infrastructure.

The public and private organizations across the Middle East countries hold a huge amount of sensitive data that is prone to cyber threats and needs to be secured. Moreover, with the rise in the sophistication level of cyber-attacks, there has been an increase in the demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. The regional and global security vendors in the region are developing advanced intelligence based on cybersecurity solutions to provide proactive and holistic security to critical business applications. Cloud security helps enterprises in securing their cloud networks. Many organizations in the Middle East are getting oriented towards the usage of advanced technologies. Hence, the network security segment is gaining traction in the region.



By vertical, the healthcare vertical to be the fastest-growing vertical during the forecast period



The health care segment is the fastest-growing vertical during the forecast period. The increase in high-profile attacks on this sector has led to its adoption of cybersecurity. In the healthcare vertical, cybersecurity solutions such as medical device penetration testing, network segmentation for medical equipment, device inventory and risk analysis, medical device risk assessments, continuous incident response, etc. will play an integral role in securing the entities related to patients as well as hospital data in the healthcare vertical. Moreover, security services also help healthcare organizations comply with stringent HIPAA and PCI DSS compliances.



Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



Technological advancements like cloud, 5G, and IoT have led to the SMEs and large enterprises in the KSAare drivers to the growth of the market. Also, government regulations, soaring cybersecurity incidents, and cloud technology adoption in the country have contributed to market growth.



Research Coverage

The market study covers theMiddle East cybersecurity market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments categorized into component, solution, service, security type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and country. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Years Considered for the Study

1.8 Currency Considered

1.9 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market

4.2 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type, 2020

4.3 Post COVID-19 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020

4.4 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, Market Share of Top Three Industry Verticals and Top Three Regions, 2020

4.5 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, Top Three Industry Verticals

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Sophistication of Cyberattacks Across Heavy Industries to Result in Financial and Reputational Losses

5.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations to Increase Adoption of Cybersecurity Solutions

5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Digitalization Has Opened New Gateways for Cyberattacks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Costs of Innovation and Budget Constraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives Such as Smart Cities, KSA Vision 2030, and Qatar World Cup 2022

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud Technology and IoT Devices

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Integrated and Robust Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Among Enterprises

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Cybersecurity Experts

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.6 SOC2

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.4.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.4.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Middle East Cybersecurity Ecosystem

6 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Middle East Cyber Security Market Analysis, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Identity and Access Management

7.3 Risk and Compliance Management

7.4 Encryption

7.5 Data Loss Prevention

7.6 Unified Threat Management

7.7 Firewall

7.8 Antivirus/Antimalware

7.9 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

7.10 Security and Vulnerability Management

7.11 Disaster Recovery

7.12 Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

7.13 Web Filtering

7.14 Other Solutions



8 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Services

8.3 Managed Services



9 Middle East Cybersecurity Market Analysis, by Security Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Network Security

9.3 Endpoint Security

9.4 Cloud Security

9.5 Industrial Control System Security

9.6 Other Security Types



10 Middle East Cybersecurity Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cloud

10.3 On-Premises



11 Middle East Cybersecurity Market Analysis, by Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

11.3 Large Enterprises



12 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

12.3 Government and Defense

12.4 Energy and Utilities

12.5 Healthcare

12.6 IT and ITES

12.7 Other Verticals



13 Emerging Technologies in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market

13.1 Penetration Testing

13.2 Zero Trust Security

13.3 Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response

13.4 Cognitive Security

13.5 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation

13.6 Web Security

13.7 Messaging Security



14 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Country

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

14.3 United Arab Emirates

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Israel

14.6 Kuwait

14.7 Bahrain

14.8 Oman

14.9 Egypt

14.10 Turkey

14.11 Other Countries

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.2.1 Visionary Leaders

15.2.2 Innovators

15.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.2.4 Emerging Companies

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 IBM

16.3 Cisco

16.4 Fireeye

16.5 Huawei

16.6 Fortinet

16.7 Palo Alto Networks

16.8 Check Point Software Technologies

16.9 Trend Micro

16.10 Sophos

16.11 Kaspersky

16.12 Mcafee

16.13 Forcepoint

16.14 DTS Solution

16.15 RAS Infotech

16.16 Codegreen Systems

16.17 AT&T Cybersecurity

16.18 Protiviti

16.19 Logrhythm

16.2 Malwarebytes

16.21 Safe Decision

16.22 Security Matterz

16.23 Infratech

16.24 Cato Networks

16.25 Help AG

16.26 Securemisr

16.27 Right-to-Win

