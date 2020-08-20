New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Food Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818046/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027. Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $872.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Mobile Food Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$872.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 195-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cousins Maine Lobster

Katz’s Delicatessen

Kogi Korean BBQ

Luke’s Lobster

New Bohemia Wurst + BierHaus







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818046/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Food Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Food Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile Food Services Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mobile Food Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Food (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Food (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Food (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Beverage (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Beverage (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Beverage (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Food Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Mobile Food Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mobile Food Services Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Mobile Food Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Mobile Food Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Mobile Food Services Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Mobile Food Services Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Mobile Food Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Mobile Food Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Mobile Food Services Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Mobile Food Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Mobile Food Services Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Mobile Food Services Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Food Services Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Mobile Food Services Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Mobile Food Services Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Mobile Food Services Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Mobile Food Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mobile Food Services Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Mobile Food Services Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Mobile Food Services Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Mobile Food Services Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Mobile Food Services Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Mobile Food Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Mobile Food Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Mobile Food Services Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Mobile Food Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Mobile Food Services Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Mobile Food Services Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Food Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Mobile Food Services Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Mobile Food Services Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Mobile Food Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Mobile Food Services Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Mobile Food Services Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Mobile Food Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Mobile Food Services Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Mobile Food Services Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Mobile Food Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 47: Mobile Food Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Mobile Food Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Mobile Food Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Mobile Food Services Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Mobile Food Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Mobile Food Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Mobile Food Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mobile Food Services Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Mobile Food Services Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Mobile Food Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Mobile Food Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Mobile Food Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Mobile Food Services Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Mobile Food Services Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Mobile Food Services Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Mobile Food Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Mobile Food Services Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Food Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Mobile Food Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Food Services Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Mobile Food Services Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Mobile Food Services Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Mobile Food Services Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Mobile Food Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Mobile Food Services Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Mobile Food Services Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Mobile Food Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 74: Mobile Food Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Mobile Food Services Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Mobile Food Services Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Mobile Food Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Mobile Food Services Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mobile Food Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Mobile Food Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Mobile Food Services Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Mobile Food Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Mobile Food Services Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Mobile Food Services Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Mobile Food Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Mobile Food Services Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Mobile Food Services Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Mobile Food Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Mobile Food Services Historic Market

by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mobile Food Services Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Mobile Food Services: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mobile Food Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Mobile Food Services Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Mobile Food Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Mobile Food Services Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Mobile Food Services Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Mobile Food Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Mobile Food Services Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Mobile Food Services Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Mobile Food Services Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Mobile Food Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Mobile Food Services Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Mobile Food Services Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Mobile Food Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Mobile Food Services Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Mobile Food Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Mobile Food Services Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Mobile Food Services Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 57

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818046/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001