The global mortuary equipment market grew at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



One of the major factors driving the market is the high mortality rate, along with the high number of unclaimed bodies in morgues. Apart from this, growing investments and rapid advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the private sector, have provided hospitals with improved access to the latest tools, which in turn has provided a positive thrust to the growth of the market.



Moreover, technological advancements and automation have made mortuary operations easier and more convenient. Owing to this, the leading manufacturers are introducing a wide range of automated mortuary equipment, such as pedestal autopsy tables and carts, which allow increased workflow efficiency during postmortem dissections. They have also designed cadaver lifts with multifaceted designs and performance ability that help in decreasing the procedural timings.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mortuary Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Trolleys

6.2 Refrigeration Units

6.3 Autopsy Platforms & Equipment

6.4 Embalming Workstation

6.5 Cabinets

6.6 Dissection Table

6.7 Other Accessories



7 Market Breakup by Usage

7.1 Manual

7.2 Automated



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Research & Academics

8.3 Forensic Laboratories

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C.S.

HYGECO

Kugel Medical GmbH & Co. KG

LEEC Limited

Mopec

Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc.

Mortuary Lift Company Inc.

Roftek Ltd.

Span Surgical Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

