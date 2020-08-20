Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooling Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cooling tower market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global cooling tower market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
The demand for electricity is steadily escalating around the world, owing to inflating disposable incomes, increasing electrification in various sectors and rising sales of consumer electronics. This represents one of the major factors impelling the global cooling tower market growth. Moreover, as governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent environmental regulations, there is an increase in the adoption of nuclear power plants, which, in turn, is further driving the market growth.
Apart from this, the rising utilization of HVAC systems on account of the upcoming construction activities is positively influencing the demand for cooling towers. Furthermore, the incorporation of 3D TRASAR technology to detect, determine and deliver improved scale, corrosion and microbiological performance of the cooling tower systems, is expected to expand their applications across various industries in the coming years.
However, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing and industrial plants as well as construction activities, the demand for cooling towers is expected to be impacted in the upcoming years.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.), Brentwood Industries Inc., Delta Cooling Towers, Inc., ENEXIO Management GmbH, Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie), International Cooling Tower Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., SPX Cooling Technologies Inc., Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc., Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.), Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited), etc.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cooling Tower Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Tower Type
6.1 Open-Circuit Cooling Towers
6.2 Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers
6.3 Hybrid Cooling Towers
7 Market Breakup by Flow Type
7.1 Cross Flow
7.2 Counter Flow
8 Market Breakup by Design
8.1 Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower
8.2 Natural Draft Cooling Tower
9 Market Breakup by Construction Material
9.1 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)
9.2 Steel
9.3 Concrete
9.4 Wood
9.5 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Chemical
10.2 HVAC
10.3 Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas
10.4 Power Generation
10.5 Food and Beverages
10.6 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
