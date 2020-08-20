Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooling Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cooling tower market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global cooling tower market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The demand for electricity is steadily escalating around the world, owing to inflating disposable incomes, increasing electrification in various sectors and rising sales of consumer electronics. This represents one of the major factors impelling the global cooling tower market growth. Moreover, as governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent environmental regulations, there is an increase in the adoption of nuclear power plants, which, in turn, is further driving the market growth.



Apart from this, the rising utilization of HVAC systems on account of the upcoming construction activities is positively influencing the demand for cooling towers. Furthermore, the incorporation of 3D TRASAR technology to detect, determine and deliver improved scale, corrosion and microbiological performance of the cooling tower systems, is expected to expand their applications across various industries in the coming years.



However, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing and industrial plants as well as construction activities, the demand for cooling towers is expected to be impacted in the upcoming years.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.), Brentwood Industries Inc., Delta Cooling Towers, Inc., ENEXIO Management GmbH, Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie), International Cooling Tower Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., SPX Cooling Technologies Inc., Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc., Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.), Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited), etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global cooling tower market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cooling tower market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tower type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flow type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design?

What is the breakup of the market based on the construction material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cooling tower market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cooling Tower Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Tower Type

6.1 Open-Circuit Cooling Towers

6.2 Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers

6.3 Hybrid Cooling Towers



7 Market Breakup by Flow Type

7.1 Cross Flow

7.2 Counter Flow



8 Market Breakup by Design

8.1 Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower

8.2 Natural Draft Cooling Tower



9 Market Breakup by Construction Material

9.1 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

9.2 Steel

9.3 Concrete

9.4 Wood

9.5 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-user

10.1 Chemical

10.2 HVAC

10.3 Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas

10.4 Power Generation

10.5 Food and Beverages

10.6 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.)

Brentwood Industries Inc.

Delta Cooling Towers inc

ENEXIO Management GmbH

Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie)

International Cooling Tower Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

SPX Cooling Technologies Inc.

Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc.

Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.)

Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited)

