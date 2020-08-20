Miami, FL, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced bodyguard specializing in Executive Protection - your first call if you need a real solution to your real-world problems.



Graduating from the esteemed Blackwater USA academy from the class of 2005/2006, Suleiman Yousef is an extremely experienced bodyguard who has been working in the security industry for more than sixteen years.

Specializing in Executive Protection, Suleiman has earned many accreditations and titles. He has also undergone training in several specialist sectors to provide his clients with only the highest security services level.

To name just a few of his many certifications, Suleiman is:

A certified Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor,

An Armed and Unarmed Security Instructor,

A Civilian Firearms Instructor, and

A Fugitive Recovery Agent.



He has many other titles to his name, but the best description is by Suleiman “Hardcore” Yousef himself: “I’m the first call when someone needs a real solution to real-world problems.”



Clientele



Suleiman generally provides his services to a very niche market, operating for those in highly threatening environments and specializing in anti-kidnapping and threat assessment. He has considerable experience working within Central and South America and has also provided security services for clients worldwide.



He has a lot of experience working with entertainers, rappers, and celebrities. However, nowadays, he operates less within the entertainment industry and more within the corporate world. He has found that executives are more appreciative of his services and understand the risks that their security personnel take to keep them safe.



Suleiman Yousef has provided security for hundreds of clients over the years. These include (but are not limited to):

DMX

Scott Storch

DJ Khaled

Kent Jones

Blu Cantrell

OBJ

Major Nine

Trent Arnold

Jadon Sancho

Starino

Leszek Czarnecki

Sheikh Waleed Al Ibrahim



Working with Suleiman “Hardcore” Yousef



If you are an executive looking for an extremely experienced bodyguard to provide you with security services in the US or abroad, Suleiman should be your first call. Working with Suleiman, you can sleep soundly, knowing that someone with incredible real-life experience handles all of your security needs.



About the International Defense Organization:



The IDO was founded by a group of industry professionals with decades of combined security experience. We set the standards for leadership, training, recovery, and protection in our industry, and it is our mission to give you the peace of mind that you deserve. To find out more about what we do and the courses we offer, please get in touch by calling 305-515-4273 or filling out our online form.





Media Details –

Company: INTERNATIONAL DEFENSE ORGANIZATION

Contact: Suleiman Yousef

Telephone: 786-499-8826

Website: www.INTLDEFORG.com

Email: Suleiman@INTLDEFORG.com