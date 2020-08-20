Sanifit Appoints Adam Levy as Chief Financial Officer

Palma, Spain and San Diego, USA, 20 August 2020 – Sanifit, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for calcification disorders, today announced the appointment of Adam Levy as Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect.

Mr. Levy was most recently with Brickell Biotech where he served as Chief Business Officer. He brings a diverse global finance background consisting of over 20 years of operational and transactional experience in biotech and investment banking.

“I am delighted to welcome Adam to the Sanifit team in his new role as CFO, an appointment which greatly strengthens our senior leadership team. Adam joins us at an exciting time, and his impressive experience in guiding strategy, corporate development and financings in the life science sector will be invaluable as we progress our lead candidate SNF472 through its Phase 3 trials,” said Joan Perelló, Chief Executive Officer of Sanifit.

Mr. Levy has extensive finance experience in the healthcare sector. At Brickell Biotech, he led the organization’s financial operations transition as it became a publicly listed company on Nasdaq. From 2016 to 2019, he was the Chief Business Officer at miRagen Therapeutics, where he was responsible for a variety of functions including financial strategy, investor relations, business development, legal affairs, intellectual property, project and program management, and human resources. Adam successfully guided miRagen through several capital raises and a listing on Nasdaq.

Between 2000 and 2016, Mr. Levy held multiple investment banking positions at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Jefferies Group and Wedbush Securities. During his time as an investment banker, he completed over $30 billion in financings and M&A transactions for his clients.

Adam holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Marketing, Magna Cum Laude, from the Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, Cornell University.

