VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Power® Systems (TSX-V: LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced an existing customer has chosen to evaluate 8 additional of its buildings as candidates for SmartGATE™. As an early adopter of SmartGATE, this leading commercial property management firm has a $60 billion global portfolio containing 100 million square feet in over 400 buildings in office, retail, residential, industrial and hospitality verticals.



“Insights to the high impact electrical power has on financial performance and tenant safety and satisfaction, start with information provided by SmartGATE Insights™. This engagement will assist our customer’s executive team in making key decisions benefitting both individual buildings and the entire portfolio,” said Mark Petersen, Legend’s VP Engineering. “Armed with detailed information, we work closely with customers to choose and implement tailored SmartGATE solutions which specifically address areas of safety, satisfaction as well as revenue enhancement and expense curtailment.”

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of commercial buildings. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction and financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the firm including damaged tenant experience.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend’s proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

