MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Vanstar Mining Resources is proud to disclose the list of nominees up for election at the company’s annual general meeting to be held on September 14th 2020 in Montréal (Québec).

Name Current Role (Location) Mr Claude Dufresne, Eng.

Proposed Director President at Niobay Metals Inc. (Montreal) Mr Jonathan Gagné

Proposed Director Mining Engineering Consultant (Montreal) Mr Victor Cantore

Proposed Director President and CEO at Amex Exploration Inc (Montreal) Ms Wanda Cutler

Proposed Director Investor Relations at Integra Resources Corporation (Toronto)

President at Cutler McCarthy (Toronto)

Mr Albert Contardi

Proposed Director Interim CEO at Qcx Gold Corporation (Toronto)

President at Generic Capital Corp (Toronto) Mr Jonathan Hamel

Director Interim President and CEO at Vanstar Mining Resources (Montreal) Mr Luc Gervais, Eng.

Director Mining Engineering Consultant (Montreal)

“I am proud of the candidates we are proposing to form the next board of directors for Vanstar. They bring diversity, experience, and expertise in both the mining sector and in the capital markets. We are entering a new phase of development for Vanstar and this team is tailor-made for growth and to create value for the shareholders,” said Jonathan Hamel, Interim President and CEO of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

Company officers will be appointed by the new board. For more information please refer to the circular sent by mail to all shareholders or online at https://www.vanstarmining.com/en/agm .

