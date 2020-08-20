New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Emollients Market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of emollients in suncare and skin dryness reducing products, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and increasing use of sunscreen as well as anti-acne products. Huge demand for the personal care industry, particularly skin care and hair care products, and drastic growth of the medicated personal care & topical medicinal products, including disinfectant, emulsifying, anti-aging, and antiseptic end-use over-the-counter medicated products and medicines, have substantially propelled the overall market growth and are expected to add to the market share substantially in the following years.

Emollient moisturizer, emollient wash, emollient soap, emollient ointment, emollient cream, bath emollient for eczema, emollient wash products, soap substitutes, emollient wash for baby, natural emollient, and emollient gel, are key factors end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

The growing popularity of the personal care industry consists of hair care and skin care products that help cure dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and acne repellant, anti-aging, and others, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region possesses one of the leading consumer bases and occupies a significant market share. This region is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period as an immense rise in the demand for skin care & hair care products, especially in countries like China, India, Indonesia, among others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the research & development as the companies are being refrained from investing in any newer aspect of research or product innovation for the time being. The manufacturing industries also have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost and support the overall breakthrough required for sustainability in the increased bleaching & sterilizing product penetration.

Domestic Grade is referred to as the manufacturing processes used by companies that produce end-use products for household usage or intended to be used by the common individuals. The domestic grade is growing fastest, with a 5.3% CAGR during the projected time period.

Rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues are the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the usage of sterilizing products during the coronavirus pandemic is also propelling the demand for the overall market. Favorable outlook towards bleaching products will also drive the demand for the market.

Advancement in manufacturing techniques, higher availability of the resources for the manufacturing units, dexterous processing technique, higher production capacity, increased consumers, and favorable business models of export & import, the Asia Pacific developing countries have been in trend for the raw material and chemical products outsourcing.

Key participants include Stephenson Group Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Sonneborn, LLC, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Hallstar Company, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc., Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG, and Innospec, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global market on the basis of type, grade, sales channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Isopropyl Myristate

C12-C15 Alkyl Benzoate

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride

Cetyl Palmitate

Myristyl Myristate

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Domestic Grade

Industrial Grade

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online Retails

Offline Retails

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Oral Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

