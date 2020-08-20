New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Hair Color Market, By Product Type, By Product Formulation, By Gender, By Application, By Region By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950939/?utm_source=GNW



India hair color market was valued at $ 477 million in FY 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 17% until FY 2026 due to various growth factors such as increasing urbanization and evolving lifestyles, growing hair-highlight trend, rising market for salon services and innovative tools used in salons to strengthen the ease of use of hair care products, which in turn would boost the sales value of hair colors and other related products.Another major factor is the increase in consumer hair related issues, which has led to several product innovations that accommodate the prevalent and changing tastes and preferences of consumers, thus facilitating the demand for hair care products.



Also, fashion trends around the country are changing, which in turn, is encouraging hair color producers to introduce innovative new products to meet consumer demand.



India hair color market is segmented based on Product Type, Product Formulation, Gender, Application, Region and Company.Based on Application, market is segmented into Total Grey Coverage, Roots Touch-Up, Highlighting and Others.



Total Grey Coverage segment is expected to lead the country’s hair color market in FY 2020 and is also expected to lead in future due to increasingly ageing population.Based on product type, the market is split into Temporary, Permanent, Semi-Permanent and Highlights and Bleach.



Semi-Permanent hair color segment accounts for the largest market share mainly due to its ammonia free presence.Based on Product Formulation, the market is segmented into PPD Formulation and TDS/TD Formulation.



The PPD Formulation segment accounts for the majority market share in India hair color market and the segment is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period. Most of the hair color companies use PPD formulation as it offers long-lasting hair color with a natural look and it can be used in both salon and at-home colors because it is such an effective ingredient in dark hair coloring.



Based on Gender, women segment held the largest market share in India hair color market.Men in India color their hair majorly for gray coverage, while women consumers are much more familiar of their hair texture and looks than men.



Also, men do not require as much product variants as a women with longer hair, and thus, hair color products for men are not usually offered in as many product variants as for women.

Major players operating in India hair color market are L’Oréal India Pvt Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Revlon, Lolane India, AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, COTY INC, Procter & Gamble, Conair India, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India Hair Color market.

• To classify and forecast India Hair Color market based on Product Type, Product Formulation, Gender, Application, Region and Company

• To identify drivers and challenges for India Hair Color market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India Hair Color market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India Hair Color market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India Hair Color market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated the market size of India Mask market using a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hair Color manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to hair color

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India hair color market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Market, By Product Type:

o Permanent

o Semi-Permanent

o Temporary Hair Color

o Highlights and Bleach

• Market, By Product Formulation:

o TDS/TD Formulation

o PPD Formulation

o Others

• Market, Gender:

o Men

o Women

o Unisex

• Market, By Application:

o Total Grey Coverage

o Roots Touch-Up

o Highlighting

o All Over Color

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West

• Market, By Company:

o L’Oréal India Pvt Ltd (Loreal)

o Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (Godrej)

o Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd (Streax)

o REVLON (Revlon)

o COTY INC (Wella)

o Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India hair color market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the reports:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950939/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001