The global affective computing market is projected to grow from USD 28,560 million in 2020 to USD 139,992 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.4% during the forecast period considering the post-COVID-19 scenario.

Deployment of emotion AI-related technologies in customer interaction solutions across retail and healthcare verticals and growing adoption of virtual assistants for healthcare and entertainment purposes are driving the overall growth of the affective computing market.



Technological advancements, along with the rising adoption of advanced electronic devices, are projected to stimulate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Voice-activated biometrics used for security purposes help in providing access to authenticated users for performing a transaction, therefore, surging the use of affective computing solutions across the globe.



By component, the software segment is estimated to hold a larger market size than the hardware segment in 2025.



The increasing need to capture customer behavior & personality, the demand for software platforms for the provision of efficient learning tools in educational institutes, and the rapidly growing use of supportive tools for medical emergencies are the major drivers that have bolstered the software providers to offer effective computing software platforms.



Growing virtualization across industries and the adoption of cloud computing is promoting the demand for software-based affective computing solutions in various countries. Moreover, software installations are suitable for business entities that are dynamic in nature and usually have a limited budget allocated for deploying new infrastructure.



By software, facial feature extraction is expected to register a higher growth rate than any other software segments during the forecast period in the affective computing market.



Facial recognition is a type of biometric software that is used to scan, store, and recognize human faces by comparing digital images with those stored in databases. One of the major advantages of facial recognition is that it enables the identification of a person by comparing a person's image with that stored in the database, resulting in a higher level of security. Facial recognition has found increasing usage where it is used by defense personnel to identify criminals and by enterprises to identify personnel to prevent any unauthorized use of the enterprise resources.



The Asia Pacific affective computing market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and expected to record the highest CAGR in the global affective computing market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth in the affective computing industry.



Verticals, such as healthcare and life sciences, government, and IT and telecom, are expected to adopt affective computing solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the affective computing market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by technology, component, software, hardware, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Major vendors offering affective computing solutions include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Apple (US), Qualcomm (US), Affectiva (US), Elliptic Labs (Norway), Eyesight Technologies (Israel), Sony Depthsensing Solutions (Belgium), Intel (US), Pyreos (UK), Cognitec Systems (Germany), Beyond Verbal (Israel), GestureTek (Canada), SightCorp (Noord-Holland), CrowdEmotion (UK), Kairos (US), nViso (Switzerland), PointGrab (US), Eyeris (US), Numenta (US). The affective computing market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key market players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.3 Objectives of the Study

1.4 Market Definition

1.5 Market Scope

1.6 Years Considered for the Study

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Affective Computing Market

4.2 Affective Computing Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2020

4.3 Affective Computing Market, by Component, 2020-2025

4.4 Affective Computing Market, by Software, 2020-2025

4.5 Affective Computing Market, by Hardware, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Telehealth-Related Affective Computing Solutions

5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Socially Intelligent Artificial Agents

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices and Growing Internet Penetration Across Industry Verticals

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements Across the Globe

5.2.1.5 Growing Need for High Operational Excellence, Increased Resource Utilization, and Enhanced Productivity

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Production Cost of Affective Computing Systems

5.2.2.2 Gap Between Academic Research and Real-Life Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward Industry-Specific Solutions

5.2.3.2 Increasing Government Initiatives to Leverage the Benefits of Emotion Ai/Affective Computing Technology

5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications and Services

5.2.3.4 Growing Number of Partnerships and Widening Ecosystems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Systems for Emotion Recognition

5.2.4.2 Lack of Knowledge and Awareness and Technical Challenges

5.2.4.3 High Power Consumption of Wearable Computing Devices

5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Ethics of Measuring Emotions

5.5 Key Guardrails for Adoption of Affective Computing

5.6 Innovation Spotlight

5.6.1 Neurodata Lab

5.6.2 Emteq

5.6.3 Sensum

5.7 Use Cases

5.7.1 Use Cases: Gaming

5.7.2 Use Cases: Government and Defense

5.7.3 Use Cases: Automotive

5.7.4 Use Cases: High-Tech



6 Affective Computing Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Touch-Based

6.3 Touchless



7 Affective Computing Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.3 Hardware



8 Affective Computing Market, by Software

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Speech Recognition

8.3 Gesture Recognition

8.4 Facial Feature Extraction

8.5 Analytics Software

8.6 Enterprise Software



9 Affective Computing Market, by Hardware

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sensors

9.3 Cameras

9.4 Storage Devices and Processors

9.5 Others



10 Affective Computing Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Academia and Research

10.3 Media and Entertainment

10.4 Government and Defense

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 IT and Telecom

10.7 Retail and Ecommerce

10.8 Automotive

10.9 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.10 Others



11 Affective Computing Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Google

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Products Offered

13.2.3 Recent Developments

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Microsoft

13.4 IBM

13.5 Apple

13.6 Qualcomm

13.7 Affectiva

13.8 Elliptic Labs

13.9 Eyesight Technologies

13.10 Sony Depthsensing Solutions

13.11 Intel

13.12 Pyreos

13.13 Cognitec Systems

13.14 Beyond Verbal

13.15 GestureTek

13.16 Sightcorp

13.17 Crowdemotion

13.18 Kairos

13.19 Nviso

13.20 Pointgrab

13.21 Eyeris

13.22 Numenta

13.23 Other Related Companies

13.24 Right to Win



14 Adjacent Markets

14.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets

14.2 Limitations

14.3 Affective Computing Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets

14.4 Edge AI Software Market

14.4.1 Edge AI Software Market, by Data Source

14.4.2 Edge AI Software Market, by Vertical

14.5 Facial Recognition Market

14.5.1 Facial Recognition Market, by Software Tool

14.5.2 Facial Recognition Market, by Vertical

14.6 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

14.6.1 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Software Tool

14.6.2 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Application Area

