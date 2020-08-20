New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818042/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ethylene Glycol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$25 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ethoxylates segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Ethylene Oxide (EO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Ethanolamines Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Ethanolamines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818042/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ethylene Oxide (EO) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ethylene Glycol (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Ethylene Glycol (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Ethylene Glycol (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Ethoxylates (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Ethoxylates (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Ethoxylates (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Ethanolamines (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Ethanolamines (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Ethanolamines (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Glycol Ethers (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Glycol Ethers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Glycol Ethers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Polyethylene (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Polyethylene (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Polyethylene (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Japanese Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 41: French Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 54: Spanish Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 57: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of Europe Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Australian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 72: Indian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: South Korean Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 80: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Argentinean Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Brazilian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Brazilian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Mexican Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 101: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 102: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene
Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Iranian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Israeli Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 118: African Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818042/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: