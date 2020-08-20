New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818042/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ethylene Glycol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$25 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ethoxylates segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Ethylene Oxide (EO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Ethanolamines Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Ethanolamines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Clariant International Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Nouryon

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818042/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ethylene Glycol (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Ethylene Glycol (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Ethylene Glycol (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Ethoxylates (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Ethoxylates (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Ethoxylates (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Ethanolamines (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Ethanolamines (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Ethanolamines (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Glycol Ethers (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Glycol Ethers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Glycol Ethers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Polyethylene (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Polyethylene (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Polyethylene (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Japanese Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: European Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: French Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 54: Spanish Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 72: Indian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 80: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 101: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Oxide (EO) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Iranian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Ethylene Oxide (EO) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene Oxide (EO) in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Ethylene Oxide (EO) Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818042/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001