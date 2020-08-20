Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Memory Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Semiconductor Memory Market is expected to reach $127.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The rising demand for high-capacity and low-power memory is growing rapidly as modern advanced portable electronic devices boost overall performance with their reduced size. With the growing proliferation of electronic devices and the need for associated capacity, there is, as predicted, a huge demand for semiconductor memory.



Rapid growth in the electronics industry, together with the use of memory-based elements in advanced devices like smart phones, wearable devices and electronic gadgets, is pushing ahead with market growth worldwide. Growing use of automotive and electronic devices, such as Flash ROM and DRAM, fuels the market for embedded gadgets and chips. The lighting and ADAS systems DRAM, Flash ROM and offer higher speeds and better vehicle connectivity.



However, due to restrictions on the worldwide retail of electronics, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to negatively impact over the course of the next few years. In a short period of time, various countries such as Italy, Germany, France, the United States, South Korea and Japan are severely affected. Semiconductors and electronics are therefore expected to suffer major declines in the first half of 2020 due to a decline in trade constraints. Nevertheless, trade in electronics is expected to return to normal levels by the end of the second quarter of 2020.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Semiconductor Memory Market. Companies such as Fujitsu Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Macronix International Co., Ltd., and Crocus Technology, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG (Cypress Semiconductor Corporation), NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation), Macronix International Co., Ltd., and Crocus Technology, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Memory Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Semiconductor Memory Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Semiconductor Memory Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2016, Nov - 2020, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Semiconductor Memory Market by Type

4.1 Global DRAM Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

4.2 Global Flash ROM Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

4.3 Global SRAM Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

4.4 Global MRAM Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Type Semiconductor Memory Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Semiconductor Memory Market by End User

5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

5.2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

5.3 Global Telecom & IT Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

5.4 Global Aerospace & Defense Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

5.5 Global Medical Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

5.6 Global Industrial Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

5.7 Global Others Semiconductor Memory Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Semiconductor Memory Market by Region

6.1 North America Semiconductor Memory Market

6.2 Europe Semiconductor Memory Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Memory Market

6.4 LAMEA Semiconductor Memory Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 IBM Corporation

7.2 Infineon Technologies AG (Cypress Semiconductor Corporation)

7.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

7.5 Intel Corporation

7.6 Fujitsu Limited

7.7 Texas Instruments Inc.

7.8 Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation)

7.9 Macronix International Co. Ltd.

7.10 Crocus Technology Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fecz1n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900