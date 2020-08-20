Revenue



$188.2 million for H1 2020



$97.1 million for Q2 2020



Cash from operating activities



$5.5 million for H1 2020



$7.0 million for Q2 2020



Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)



$55.9 million for H1 2020



$27.2 million for Q2 2020



Liquidation of Navios Europe II



Two drybulk vessels and $7.9 million from Navios Europe II liquidation

Sold two vessels with an average age of 15.0 years for $14.1 million

Navios Logistics issued $500.0 million 10.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

MONACO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NM ), a global seaborne shipping and logistics company, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month period ended June 30, 2020.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The pandemic has greatly affected businesses, countries, and people all over the world, but the Navios family perseveres. We take great pride in adapting to this ever-changing environment while providing essential services to the global community. During the second quarter of 2020, Navios Holdings reported revenue of $97.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $27.2 million and a Time Charter Equivalent of $7,827 net per day. Year-to-Date 2020, the capesize 5TC daily rate is averaging around $10,600 versus the 2019 daily average of $18,000. Rates have been recovering over the past couple of months as countries emerge from quarantine with the current capesize 5TC rate around $20,000 per day.”



HIGHLIGHTS – RECENT DEVELOPMENTS



Liquidation of Navios Europe (II) Inc. (“Navios Europe II”)



On June 29, 2020, following the liquidation of Navios Europe II, Navios Holdings received $7.9 million cash and acquired two unencumbered Panamax dry bulk vessels, with their associated working capital.



Navios Logistics 2025 Senior Secured Notes



On July 8, 2020, Navios Logistics and its wholly-owned subsidiary Navios Logistics Finance (US) Inc. (“Logistics Finance” and, together with Navios Logistics, the “Logistics Co-Issuers”) issued $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due on July 1, 2025 (the “2025 Senior Secured Notes”), at a fixed rate of 10.75%. The net proceeds from the offering of the Senior Secured Notes were used to satisfy and discharge the indenture governing the Logistics Co-Issuers’ outstanding 7.25% Senior Notes due 2022, to repay all amounts outstanding under the Logistics Co-Issuers’ Term Loan B Facility and to pay certain fees and expenses related to the offering, with the balance to be used for general corporate purposes.



NSM Loan



In June 2020, the Company entered into a secured loan agreement with Navios Shipmanagement Holdings Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of N Shipmanagement Acquisition Corp. (collectively “NSM”) for a loan of up to $50.0 million to be used for general corporate purposes. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company drew $31.5 million and in the third quarter of 2020, the Company drew the remaining $18.5 million.



Fleet



In August 2020, the Company sold to an unrelated third party the Navios Northern Star, a 2005-built Panamax vessel of 75,395 dwt, for a sale price of $7.0 million.



In June 2020, the Company agreed to sell to an unrelated third party the Navios Amitie, a 2005-built Panamax vessel of 75,395 dwt, for a sale price of $7.1 million. The sale is expected to be completed within Q3 2020.



Fleet statistics



Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 52 vessels totaling 5.7 million dwt, of which 35 are owned (including five bareboat-in vessels and one Panamax vessel agreed to be sold) and 17 are chartered-in under long-term charters (collectively, the "Core Fleet"). The fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 28 Panamax, five Ultra-Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 7.7 years.



Navios Holdings has currently chartered-out 84.7% of available days for the remaining six months of 2020. Of these available days, 48.7% are chartered-out on fixed rate and 36.0% are chartered-out on index. The average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels for the remaining six months of 2020 is $12,416 per day.



The above figures do not include the fleet of Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics”) and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment.



Exhibit II provides certain details of the Core Fleet of Navios Holdings. It does not include the fleet of Navios Logistics.

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Holdings’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See Exhibit I under the heading, “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” for a discussion of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics), and EBITDA of Navios Logistics (on a stand-alone basis) and a reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable measures calculated under U.S. GAAP.

As of November 30, 2018, Navios Holdings obtained control over Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) and consequently consolidated Navios Containers from that date onwards. Following the sale of Navios Containers general partnership interest on August 30, 2019, Navios Holdings deconsolidated Navios Containers from that date onwards. The results of operations of Navios Containers for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 consolidated under Navios Holdings have been reported as discontinued operations.

Earnings Highlights

Second Quarter 2020 and 2019 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The second quarter 2020 and 2019 information presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

Three Month Period

Three Month Period

Ended Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 97,127 $ 113,511 (5) Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ (35,271 ) $ (36,431 ) Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ (25,032 )(1) $ (1,580 )(3) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,012 $ 24,353 EBITDA $ 16,945 $ 30,783 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,184 (1) $ 52,788 (2) Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ (2.83 ) $ (1.49 ) Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ (2.04 )(1) $ (0.29 )(4)





(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per share attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 exclude (i) $9.0 million in impairment losses relating to two drybulk vessels; and (ii) $1.3 million in non-cash vessel impairment losses incurred by our affiliate companies. (2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 excludes (i) $18.3 million of impairment losses due to the sale of four drybulk vessels; (ii) $13.5 million of other-than-temporary impairment (“OTTI”) loss related to our investment in an affiliate company; and (iii) $9.8 million of EBITDA previously included as a result of Navios Containers’ consolidation during the period. (3) Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 excludes (i) $18.3 million of impairment losses due to the sale of four drybulk vessels; (ii) $13.5 million OTTI loss related to our investment in an affiliate company; and (iii) $3.1 million of net loss from discontinued operations of Navios Containers. (4) Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 excludes the items referred in footnote (3) above as well as a gain of $20.2 million related to the tender offer for the Company’s preferred stock and the conversion of accrued dividends on private preferred stock to common stock. (5) Revenue has been revised to exclude the revenue of Navios Containers as this has been reported within net loss from discontinued operations of Navios Containers for the three month period ended June 30, 2019.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $14.6 million, or 27.6%, to $38.3 million, as compared to $52.9 million for the same period during 2019. The decrease in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to a decrease in available days by 8.8%, due to the vessels sold and certain charter-in vessels that were redelivered partially mitigated by the delivery of the five bareboat-in vessels, and the decline in freight and time charter market during the periods compared. The TCE per day decreased by 25.5% to $7,827 per day in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $10,500 per day in the same period of 2019.



Revenue from the logistics business was $58.8 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $60.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to (i) a $4.6 million decrease in revenue from the barge business, mainly due to less revenue from time charter contracts; and (ii) a $0.6 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business. The overall decrease was partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business, mainly due to higher volumes transshipped in the grain port terminal and an increase in the Paraguayan liquid port’s volumes of products sold.

Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was $35.3 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $36.4 million for the same period in 2019. Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 was $25.0 million, as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2019. This increase in Adjusted Net Loss was mainly due to (i) a $25.6 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA as discussed in the paragraph below; and (ii) a $1.2 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net. This overall increase of $26.8 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $2.8 million decrease in depreciation and amortization; (ii) a $0.4 million decrease in share-based compensation expense; (iii) a $0.1 million decrease in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs; and (iv) a $0.1 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $12.0 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2019.

Net Loss of Navios Containers, on a standalone basis, was $3.1 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $25.6 million to $27.2 million, as compared to $52.8 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $16.4 million decrease in revenue; (ii) a $13.1 million decrease in other income, net; (iii) a $5.7 million decrease in gain on bond extinguishment; (iv) a $3.7 million increase in net income attributable to noncontrolling interest; (v) a $1.4 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses); and (vi) a $0.3 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs). This overall decrease of $40.6 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $13.9 million increase in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies; and (ii) a $1.1 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $27.0 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $27.5 million for the same period in 2019.

First Half of 2020 and 2019 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):

The information for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.



Six Month Period Ended

Six Month Period Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 188,210 $ 221,959 (6) Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ (88,546 ) $ (41,735 ) Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders $ (48,787 )(1) $ (1,114 )(4) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,530 $ 42,676 EBITDA $ 16,173 $ 93,785 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,932 (1) $ 109,274 (3) Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ (7.06 ) $ (0.16 ) Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share $ (3.99 )(2) $ (0.46 )(5)





(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 exclude (i) $20.2 million in impairment losses relating to four drybulk vessels; (ii) $12.7 million OTTI loss and impairment losses of loan receivable in relation to Navios Europe II; (iii) $5.6 million in non-cash impairment losses incurred by our affiliate companies relating to their investment in Navios Europe II; and (iv) $1.3 million in non-cash vessel impairment losses incurred by our affiliate companies. (2) Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 excludes the items referred in footnote (1) above as well as a gain of $0.2 million related to the conversion of accrued dividends on private preferred stock to common stock. (3) Adjusted EBITDA for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 excludes (i) $23.8 million of impairment losses related to the sale of five drybulk vessels; (ii) a $13.5 million OTTI loss related to our investment in an affiliate company; and (iii) $21.8 million of EBITDA previously included as a result of Navios Containers’ consolidation during the period. (4) Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 excludes (i) $23.8 million of impairment losses related to the sale of five drybulk vessels; (ii) a $13.5 million OTTI loss related to our investment in an affiliate company; and (iii) $3.3 million of net loss from discontinued operations of Navios Containers. (5) Adjusted Basic Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 excludes the items referred in footnote (4) above as well as a gain of $44.3 million related to the tender offer of the Company’s preferred stock and the conversion of accrued dividends on private preferred stock to common stock. (6) Revenue has been revised to exclude the revenue of Navios Containers as this has been reported within net loss from discontinued operations of Navios Containers for the six month period ended June 30, 2019.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $33.0 million, or 31.3%, to $72.6 million, as compared to $105.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to a decrease in available days by 11.1%, due to the vessels sold and certain charter-in vessels that were redelivered partially mitigated by the delivery of the five bareboat-in vessels, and the decline in freight and time charter market during the periods compared. The TCE per day decreased by 25.8% to $7,451 per day in the first half of 2020, as compared to $10,045 per day in the same period in 2019.



Revenue from the Logistics Business was $115.6 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $116.4 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to (i) a $4.4 million decrease in revenue from the barge business mainly due to less revenue from time charter contracts; and (ii) a $0.7 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business. The overall decrease was partially mitigated by a $4.3 million increase in revenue from port terminal business mainly due to an increase in the Paraguayan liquid port’s volumes of products sold and increased storage revenues in the iron ore terminal.

Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was $88.5 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $41.7 million for the same period in 2019. Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 was $48.8 million, as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019. This increase in Adjusted Net Loss was mainly due to (i) a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA of $53.4 million; and (ii) an increase in interest expense and finance cost, net of $2.1 million. This overall increase in Adjusted Net Loss was partially mitigated by (i) a decrease in depreciation and amortization of $5.9 million; (ii) a $0.9 million decrease in share-based compensation expense; (iii) a decrease in income tax expense of $0.6 million; and (iv) a decrease of $0.4 million in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs.

Net Income of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $19.0 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $15.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Net Loss of Navios Containers, on a standalone basis, was $3.3 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $53.4 million to $55.9 million, as compared to $109.3 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $33.8 million decrease in revenue; (ii) a $20.0 million decrease in other income, net; (iii) a $10.2 million decrease in bond extinguishment gains; (iv) a $4.6 million increase in net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest; (v) a $1.8 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs); and (vi) a $1.3 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses). This overall decrease of $71.7 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $15.9 million increase in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies; and (ii) a $2.4 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses.

EBITDA of Navios Logistics, on a standalone basis, was $49.2 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $51.7 million for the same period in 2019.

Fleet Summary Data:

The following table reflects certain key indicators indicative of the performance of Navios Holdings' dry bulk operations (excluding the Navios Logistics’ and Navios Containers’ fleets) and its fleet performance for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Three Month Three Month Six Month Six Month Period Ended Period Ended Period Ended Period Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Available Days (1) 4,536 4,976 9,172 10,313 Operating Days (2) 4,507 4,959 9,104 10,271 Fleet Utilization (3) 99.4% 99.7% 99.3% 99.6% Equivalent Vessels (4) 50 55 50 57 TCE (5) $ 7,827 $ 10,500 $ 7,451 $ 10,045





(1) Available days for the fleet are total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Holdings' possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, drydocking or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues. (2) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. (3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Holdings' vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. (4) Equivalent Vessels is defined as the total available days during a relevant period divided by the number of days of this period. (5) TCE is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a relevant period divided by the number of available days during the period.

Conference Call:

As previously announced, Navios Holdings will host a conference call today, August 20, 2020, at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six month period ended June 30, 2020.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Holdings Q2 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.877.480.3873

International Dial In: +1.404.665.9927

Conference ID: 548 8050

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367

International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 548 8050

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) is a global seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings please visit our website: www.navios.com.

About Navios South American Logistics Inc.

Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the largest logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the Hidrovia region river system, the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trades along the eastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics please visit its website: www.navios-logistics.com .

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-containers.com .

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-mlp.com .

About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit its website: www.navios-acquisition.com .

Forward Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release and our earnings call contain and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, potential capital gains, our ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and any market recovery, and Navios Holdings' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and time charters. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Holdings at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Holdings believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Holdings. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity; demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship; the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us; prevailing charter rates; shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs; changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts throughout the world to contain it; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles; our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters; our ability to maximize the use of our vessels; expected demand in the dry cargo shipping sector in general and the demand for our Panamax, Capesize, Ultra Handymax and Handysize vessels in particular; the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs; the loss of any customer or charter or vessel; the financial condition of our customers; changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors; increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, and general and administrative expenses; the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions; competitive factors in the market in which Navios Holdings operates; the value of our publicly traded subsidiaries; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 20-F and Forms 6-K. Navios Holdings expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Holdings' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Holdings makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common stock or debt securities.



Contact:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

+1.212.906.8643

investors@navios.com



EXHIBIT I

NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars — except share and per share data)

Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2020 Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 97,127 $ 113,511 $ 188,210 $ 221,959 Administrative fee revenue from affiliates — 6,318 — 12,782 Time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses (42,710) (43,754) (89,354) (91,751) Direct vessel expenses(1) (26,007) (25,763) (50,738) (49,302) General and administrative expenses incurred on behalf of affiliates — (6,318) — (12,782) General and administrative expenses(2) (8,836) (7,874) (15,798) (15,406) Depreciation and amortization (18,012) (20,755) (36,088) (41,980) Interest expense and finance cost, net (31,418) (30,163) (63,061) (61,007) Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net (8,967) (18,253) (20,215) (23,784) Gain on bond extinguishment — 5,712 11,204 21,374 Other (expense)/income, net (1,593) 11,449 (3,154) 16,758 Impairment of loan receivable from affiliated company — — (6,050) — Loss before equity in net earnings of affiliated companies $ (40,416) $ (15,890) $ (85,044) $ (23,139) Equity in net earnings/(losses) of affiliated companies 9,445 (16,779) 3,308 (12,502) Loss before taxes $ (30,971) $ (32,669) $ (81,736) $ (35,641) Income tax benefit/(expense) 34 (143) 73 (548) Net loss from continuing operations (30,937) (32,812) (81,663) (36,189) Net loss from discontinued operations — (3,055) — (3,294) Net loss $ (30,937) $ (35,867) $ (81,663) $ (39,483) Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (4,334) (564) (6,883) (2,252) Net loss attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders $ (35,271) $ (36,431) $ (88,546) $ (41,735) Loss attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (36,555) $ (18,147) $ (90,958) $ (1,957) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders $ (2.83) $ (1.49) $ (7.06) $ (0.16) Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 12,901,880 12,219,750 12,882,235 12,219,817





(1) Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $13.0 million and $14.7 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $25.2 million and $27.3 million for the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $3.2 million and $4.4 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $6.5 million and $8.1 million for the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.

Other Financial Data



June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

ASSETS (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 55,072 $ 78,727 Vessels, port terminals and other fixed assets, net 1,298,997 1,276,514 Goodwill and other intangibles 261,703 264,490 Operating lease assets 265,460 264,005 Other current and non-current assets 234,692 259,119 Total assets $ 2,115,924 $ 2,142,855





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Long-term debt, including current portion $ 438,839 $ 392,568 Senior and ship mortgage notes, net 1,152,942 1,170,679 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 78,975 87,103 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 231,265 226,329 Other current and non-current liabilities 139,550 107,151 Total stockholders’ equity 74,353 159,025 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,115,924 $ 2,142,855

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders and Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) per share are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/(loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization, before income taxes and before stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, excluding certain items as described under “Earnings Highlights”. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measures and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets, (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities, (iii) net interest cost, (iv) deferred finance charges and gains/(losses) on bond and debt extinguishment, (v) (provision)/recovery for losses on accounts receivable, (vi) equity in affiliates, net of dividends received, (vii) payments for drydock and special survey costs, (viii) noncontrolling interest, (ix) gain/ (loss) on sale of assets/ subsidiaries/businesses, on loss of control and bargain gain, (x) unrealized (loss)/gain on derivatives, (xi) loss on sale and reclassification to earnings of available-for-sale securities and (xii) impairment charges. Navios Holdings believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Holdings’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Navios Holdings also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used here may not be comparable to those used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Holdings’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Holdings’ performance.

Navios Logistics EBITDA is used to measure its operating performance.

We present Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders adjusts net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Adjusted Basic Earnings/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders per share is defined as Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Navios Holdings’ common stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares for each of the periods presented.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics, and Navios Containers through deconsolidation) and EBITDA of Navios Logistics and Navios Containers on a stand-alone basis:



Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

June 30, June 30, Three Month Period Ended 2020 2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,012 $ 24,353 Net decrease in operating assets (5,931) (7,603) Net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities (17,324) 10,420 Net interest cost 31,418 34,276 Deferred finance charges (1,905) (2,335) Provision for losses on accounts receivable (167) (240) Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received 8,829 (4,234) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 8,314 2,794 Noncontrolling interest (4,334) (564) Impairment loss on investment in affiliate — (13,543) Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net (8,967) (18,253) Gain on bond extinguishment — 5,712 EBITDA $ 16,945 $ 30,783 Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net 8,967 18,253 Other items from affiliates 1,272 — Impairment loss on investment in affiliate — 13,543 Adjusted EBITDA including Navios Containers $ 27,184 $ 62,579 Navios Containers’ EBITDA (excluding noncontrolling interest) — (9,791) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,184 $ 52,788





Three Month Period Ended June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,012 $ 24,353 Net cash provided by/ (used in) investing activities $ 256 $ (38,099) Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities $ (7,383) $ 6,464

Adjusted EBITDA breakdown

Three Month Period Ended June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Core shipping operations $ (6,161) $ 29,100 Navios Logistics (including noncontrolling interest) 22,628 23,981 Navios Containers (including noncontrolling interest) — 12,734 Equity in net earnings/ (losses) of affiliated companies 10,717 (3,236) Adjusted EBITDA including Navios Containers $ 27,184 $ 62,579

Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income

Three Month Period Ended June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 11,981 $ 9,696 Depreciation and amortization 7,267 7,310 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 995 1,132 Interest expense and finance cost, net 6,798 9,265 Income tax (benefit)/ expense (79) 85 EBITDA $ 26,962 $ 27,488

Navios Containers Reconciliation of EBITDA to Cash from Operations

Three Month Period Ended June 30,

2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,418 Net decrease in operating assets (1,209) Net decrease in operating liabilities 269 Net interest cost 4,113 Deferred finance charges (267) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 467 EBITDA $ 9,791

Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

June 30, June 30, Six Month Period Ended 2020 2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,530 $ 42,676 Net (decrease)/ increase in operating assets (9,933) 7 Net increase in operating liabilities (32,392) (281) Net interest cost 63,061 68,673 Deferred finance charges (3,733) (4,192) Provision for losses on accounts receivable (575) (816) Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received 8,680 (994) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 14,129 6,917 Noncontrolling interest (6,883) (2,252) Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net (20,215) (23,784) Gain on bond extinguishment 11,204 21,374 Impairment loss on investment in affiliate (6,650) (13,543) Impairment of loan receivable from affiliated company (6,050) — EBITDA $ 16,173 $ 93,785 Impairment loss/ loss on sale of vessels, net 20,215 23,784 Other items from affiliates 6,844 — Impairment of loan receivable from affiliated company 6,050 — Impairment loss on investment in affiliate 6,650 13,543 Adjusted EBITDA including Navios Containers $ 55,932 $ 131,112 Navios Containers’ EBITDA (excluding noncontrolling interest) — (21,838) Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,932 $ 109,274





Six Month Period Ended June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,530 $ 42,676 Net cash used in investing activities $ (56,545) $ (44,705) Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities $ 27,360 $ (26,669)

Adjusted EBITDA breakdown

Six Month Period Ended June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Core shipping operations $ (3,198) $ 58,835 Navios Logistics (including noncontrolling interest) 42,328 46,224 Navios Containers (including noncontrolling interest) — 25,012 Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies 16,802 1,041 Adjusted EBITDA including Navios Containers $ 55,932 $ 131,112

Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income

Six Month Period Ended June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 19,027 $ 15,001 Depreciation and amortization 14,545 14,656 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 2,034 2,458 Interest expense and finance cost, net 13,768 19,103 Income tax (benefit)/ expense (163) 432 EBITDA $ 49,211 $ 51,650

Navios Containers Reconciliation of EBITDA to Cash from Operations

Six Month Period Ended June 30,

2019

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,381 Net increase in operating assets 2,656 Net decrease in operating liabilities 2,287 Net interest cost 7,666 Deferred finance charges (326) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 3,174 EBITDA $ 21,838

EXHIBIT II



Owned Vessels

Vessel Name Vessel Type Year Built Deadweight

(in metric tons) Navios Serenity Handysize 2011 34,690 Navios Astra Ultra Handymax 2006 53,468 Navios Ulysses Ultra Handymax 2007 55,728 Navios Celestial Ultra Handymax 2009 58,063 Navios Vega Ultra Handymax 2009 58,792 Navios Amitie (1) Panamax 2005 75,395 Navios Taurus Panamax 2005 76,596 Navios Asteriks Panamax 2005 76,801 N Amalthia Panamax 2006 75,318 Navios Galileo Panamax 2006 76,596 N Bonanza Panamax 2006 76,596 Rainbow N Panamax 2011 79,642 Jupiter N Panamax 2011 93,062 Navios Avior Panamax 2012 81,355 Navios Centaurus Panamax 2012 81,472 Navios Victory Panamax 2014 77,095 Navios Stellar Capesize 2009 169,001 Navios Bonavis Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Happiness Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Phoenix Capesize 2009 180,242 Navios Lumen Capesize 2009 180,661 Navios Antares Capesize 2010 169,059 Navios Etoile Capesize 2010 179,234 Navios Bonheur Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Altamira Capesize 2011 179,165 Navios Azimuth Capesize 2011 179,169 Navios Ray Capesize 2012 179,515 Navios Gem Capesize 2014 181,336 Navios Canary Capesize 2015 180,528 Navios Corali Capesize 2015 181,249





(1) Agreed to be sold

Long-term Bareboat-in Fleet in Operation

Vessel Name Vessel Type Year

Built Deadweight

(in metric tons) Purchase

Option(1) Navios Herakles I Panamax 2019 82,036 Yes Navios Uranus Panamax 2019 81,516 Yes Navios Felicity I Panamax 2020 81,946 Yes Navios Galaxy II Panamax 2020 81,789 Yes Navios Magellan II Panamax 2020 82,037 Yes





(1) Generally, Navios Holdings may exercise its purchase option after three to five years of service.

Long-term Chartered-in Fleet in Operation

Vessel Name Vessel Type Year

Built Deadweight

(in metric tons) Purchase

Option(1) Navios Lyra Handysize 2012 34,718 Yes (2) Navios Venus Ultra Handymax 2015 61,339 Yes Navios Marco Polo Panamax 2011 80,647 Yes Navios Southern Star Panamax 2013 82,224 Yes Elsa S Panamax 2015 80,954 No Navios Amber Panamax 2015 80,994 Yes Navios Sky Panamax 2015 82,056 Yes Navios Coral Panamax 2016 84,904 Yes Navios Citrine Panamax 2017 81,626 Yes Navios Dolphin Panamax 2017 81,630 Yes Mont Blanc Hawk Panamax 2017 81,638 No Cassiopeia Ocean Panamax 2018 82,069 No Navios Gemini Panamax 2018 81,704 No (3) Navios Horizon I Panamax 2019 81,692 No (3) Navios Koyo Capesize 2011 181,415 Yes Navios Obeliks Capesize 2012 181,415 Yes Navios Felix Capesize 2016 181,221 Yes



