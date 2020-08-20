Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nonresidential building construction market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global nonresidential building construction market is expected to decline from $2752.9 billion in 2019 to $2737.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $3378.5 billion in 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the nonresidential building construction? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Nonresidential Building Construction market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider nonresidential building construction market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The nonresidential building construction market section of the report gives context. It compares the nonresidential building construction market with other segments of the buildings construction market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, nonresidential building construction indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global nonresidential building construction market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global nonresidential building construction market. Africa was the smallest region in the global nonresidential building construction market.



Building construction companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. According to World Green Building Trends Survey 2015, about 51% of construction firms in the UK were involved in green construction projects. Certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) help construction companies to develop high-performance, sustainable residential and commercial buildings, and also offer a variety of benefits, from tax deductions to marketing opportunities. Sustainable construction materials such as natural paints and steel beams made from recycled material are being widely used in the UK. Other green construction techniques such as cross-ventilation for more natural environment, green construction software such as Construction Suite to ensure green compliance, and Green Globes management tool are also being used in the construction industry.



The non-residential building construction market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct non-residential buildings (including new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs). The establishments in this market include non-residential general contractors, non-residential for-sale builders, non-residential design-build firms, and non-residential project construction management firms. The non-residential building market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Trends And Strategies



8. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Segmentation By End User Sector, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Buidling Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Segments

11.1. Global Institutional Buildings Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Education Buildings; Public Convenience Buildings; Government Buildings; Religious Buildings; Healthcare Buildings

11.2. Global Commercial Buildings Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Office And Factory Buildings; Hospitality And Restaurant Buildings; Entertainment And Sports Buildings; Retail And Other Commercial Buildings



12. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Metrics

12.1. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Nonresidential Building Construction Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Nonresidential Building Construction Market



14. Western Europe Nonresidential Building Construction Market



15. Eastern Europe Nonresidential Building Construction Market



16. North America Nonresidential Building Construction Market



17. South America Nonresidential Building Construction Market



18. Middle East Nonresidential Building Construction Market



19. Africa Nonresidential Building Construction Market



20. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Clark Construction Group

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Turner Construction

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Whiting-Turner Contracting

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Balfour Beatty

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Nonresidential Building Construction Market



22. Market Background: Buildings Construction Market

22.1. Buildings Construction Market Characteristics

22.2. Buildings Construction Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Buildings Construction Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Buildings Construction Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Buildings Construction Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/118ekr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900