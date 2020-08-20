New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Warehousing Market, By Type, By Ownership, By Sector, By Usage Pattern, By Infrastructure, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950934/?utm_source=GNW



India warehousing market is expected to an estimated $ 12.2 billion in 2020 to $ 19.5 billion by 2025. The warehousing market is driven by the country’s flourishing manufacturing, retail, FMCG and logistics sectors. Furthermore, supportive government policies such as establishment of logistic parks and free trade warehouse zones is expected to spur the market growth through 2025. Also, introduction of GST has led to reduction in inventory and turnaround time, which has led to the removal of check points thereby diminishing state boundaries. Besides, technological advancements such as advent of AI, IoT, 3D Printing, among others, in the warehousing industry is further expected to create lucrative opportunities over the next few years. Moreover, the emergence of third part logistics and supergrid logistics is further expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 will have short-term impact on warehousing demand due to lockdown and reduced manufacturing activities. Further, it will help in strengthening the warehousing industry in India on account of the shifting consumer preference from offline mode of shopping to online in order to adhere to the social distancing norms.



India warehousing market is segmented based on type, ownership, sector, usage pattern, infrastructure, end user industry, company and region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into general, specialty and refrigerated.



The refrigerated segment is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising demand for such warehouses for storing perishable food items and ensuring food security & safety.Based on ownership, the market can be categorized into public, private and bonded.



The public ownership segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.These warehouses are owned by government and semi-government agencies and are rented by them.



Such warehouses aid the small traders who don’t have their own warehouses.



Based on usage pattern, the market can be split into single and co-warehousing segments.The co-warehousing segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market through 2025.



This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for last mile distribution and growing preference for co-warehousing among manufacturers, suppliers, logistic companies as well as startups.Additionally, co-warehousing provides flexible storage that can help businesses meet their needs and give them a better control over their budgets.



Co-warehousing provides scalability and helps in reducing overall operational costs.



Major players operating in the warehousing market include Container Corporation of India Ltd., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Transport Corporation of India Ltd., Central Warehousing Corporation, DHL Express (India) Pvt. Ltd., Jayem Warehousing Pvt. Ltd., JICS Logistics Ltd., Shalimar Warehousing Corporation, Spear Logistics Pvt. Ltd., among others



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India warehousing market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India warehousing market from 2019 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast India warehousing market based on type, ownership, sector, usage pattern, infrastructure, end user industry, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in India warehousing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India warehousing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India warehousing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India warehousing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India warehousing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of warehouse players across India.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the warehouses which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the warehouse players and their presence across India.

The analyst calculated the market size of India warehousing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Warehousing providers/ third party logistics service providers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to warehousing market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, India warehousing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o General

o Specialty

o Refrigerated

• Market, By Ownership:

o Public

o Private

o Bonded

• Market, By Sector:

o Industrial

o Agricultural

• Market, By Usage Pattern:

o Single

o Co-warehousing

• Market, By Infrastructure:

o Single Storey

o Multi-Storey

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Automotive

o Food & Beverage

o Chemical

o Consumer Goods & Retail

o Textile

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



