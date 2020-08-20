Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Current Rating; Connector Shape; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace & defense power connector market was valued at US$ 1172.9 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1737.8 Mn by 2027; it is expected to is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2020-2027. The growing production rate of commercial aircraft is propelling the demand for aerospace & defense power connectors around the world. The stimulating demand for soldier modernization is also one of the major factors driving the global aerospace & defense power connector market. Moreover, the growing popularity of advanced avionics systems provides opportunities for the future growth of the aerospace & defense power connector market players.



However, challenges associated with the production of wide-body aircraft restrain the growth of the market. The growing commercial aircraft demands for several equipment, which are equipped within the aircraft such as avionics systems and engine control and monitoring that, operate at peak efficiency. In the equipment, power connectors play a crucial role as they are used to connect engine control units with the cables of the commercial aircraft electrical system, where they guarantee a consistent transmission of electric signals and power. Various major aircraft providers such as Airbus and Boeing are generating a healthy demand for power connectors owing to their elevated production capabilities. Thus, the growing production rate of commercial aircraft and upcoming variants of existing aircraft would boost the demand for power connectors during the forecast period.



The aerospace & defense power connector market has been segmented on the basis of current rating, connector shape, application, and geography. The market based on current rating is segmented into 5-40 Amp, >40-80 Amp, >80-150 Amp, >150-300 Amp, >300-600 Amp, >600-900 Amp. The 5-40 Amp 5 Amps to 40 Amps segment is expected to hold a prime share of the market during the forecast period. The aerospace & defense power connector market, based on connector shape, is segmented into rectangular and circular. The circular segment led the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, the aerospace & defense power connector market, based on application, is segmented into aerospace, military ground vehicle, body-worn equipment, and naval ships. On the basis of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America held the major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



A few of the major players operating in the global aerospace & defense power connector market are Ametek, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Eaton Corporation plc, Fischer Connectors SA, ITT Corporation, Molex, LLC, Radiall, and TE Connectivity.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Growing Production Rate of Commercial Aircraft

5.1.2 Stimulating Demand for Soldier Modernization

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Challenges Related to Production of Wide-body Aircraft may Restrain the Future Growth

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Advanced Avionics Systems to Provide Growth Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increase in Adoption of Miniaturization of Connectors

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aerospace & Defense Power Connector - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Analysis - By Current Rating

7.1 Overview

7.2 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, By Current Rating (2019 and 2027)

7.3 5Amps to 40Amps

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 5Amps to 40Amps: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 >40Amps to 80Amps

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 >40Amps to 80Amps: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 >80Amps to 150Amps

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 >80Amps to 150Amps: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 >150Amps to 300Amps

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.1.1 >150Amps to 300Amps: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 >300Amps to 600Amps

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 >300Amps to 600Amps: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 >600Amps to 900Amps

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 >600Amps to 900Amps: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Analysis - By Connector Shape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, By Connector Shape (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Rectangular

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Rectangular: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Circular

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Circular: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Aerospace

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Aerospace: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.3 Engine Control System

9.3.3.1 Overview

9.3.3.2 Engine Control System: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.4 Avionics

9.3.4.1 Overview

9.3.4.2 Avionics: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.5 Cabin Equipment

9.3.5.1 Overview

9.3.5.2 Cabin Equipment: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3.6 Others

9.3.6.1 Overview

9.3.6.2 Others: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Military Ground Vehicles

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Military Ground Vehicles: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Body Worn Equipment

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Body Worn Equipment: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Naval Ships

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Naval Ships: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market

10.3 Europe: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market

10.4 APAC: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market

10.5 MEA: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market

10.6 SAM: Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market



11. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development

12.4 Merger and Acquisition



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Amphenol Corporation

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Eaton Corporation plc

13.3 TE Connectivity

13.4 MOLEX, LLC

13.5 ITT Inc.

13.6 Fischer Connectors SA

13.7 AMETEK Inc.

13.8 Collins Aerospace

13.9 Radiall

13.10 Arrow Electronics, Inc.



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



