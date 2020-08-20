LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Indiva Inc., has reached an agreement with CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). The agreement will see Indiva’s CBD Softgels and Indica Capsules available on CannMart’s B2C distribution channel for their medical customers by the end of August, with Bhang® Chocolate and Wana™ Sour Gummies to follow later in the year.



“CannMart is increasing its reach into the legal Canadian cannabis market and is a natural choice for our award-winning products,” said Niel Marotta, President and CEO, Indiva Limited. “Our softgels and capsules are highly regarded for their consistency and quality and will be available on the CannMart marketplace in late August. Later this fall we look forward to introducing our award-winning Bhang® Chocolate and WanaTM Sour Gummies to the CannMart product universe.”

“Indiva’s CBD Softgels, Indica Capsules along with Bhang® Chocolates and Wana™ Sour Gummies are a great addition to CannMart,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste Technologies Inc. “We have made tremendous inroads in both the medical and recreational sales channels and the investment we made in our processing and distribution facilities has allowed us to expand our presence within the legal Canadian cannabis market. As we add more high-quality Cannabis 2.0 products from leading companies like Indiva, we look to drive additional customers, suppliers and revenue from CannMart. We are excited to add these high quality, innovative products to our Cannabis 2.0 category and will work with the Indiva team to grow the Indiva product offering on CannMart.”

Namaste is adding Indiva’s product line to CannMart, its online marketplace, as it continues to expand its Cannabis 2.0 product offering. CannMart is an online marketplace carrying a large selection of legal cannabis products and accessories from many of the best cannabis producers in Canada and around the world. It is focused on providing medical cannabis patients and adult-use enthusiasts with access to the highest quality cannabis products available. CannMart also prepares, packages and distributes cannabis products through strategic relationships with leading government agencies.

ABOUT NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The company’s ‘everything cannabis store’, CannMart.com, provides customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

Cannmart.com



ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, WanaTM Sour Gummies, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements, partnerships and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACT

Meagan Kelly, Marketing and Communications Specialist

Phone: 613-979-6347

Email: mkelly@indiva.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Anthony Simone

Phone: 416-881-5154

Email: ir@indiva.com

Steve Low

Phone: 647-620-5101

Email: stevelow@indiva.com

