HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed a contract with Maxlink Health to provide iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) and Principle Care Management (PCM) to over 10,000 eligible Medicare patients in North Texas.



“We are very pleased to be working with Maxlink Health to bring our iUGO Care platform to over 10,000 eligible Medicare patients in North Texas, including the highly populated Dallas-Fort Worth area,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Maxlink works with physician practices and insurance providers to reduce readmissions, increase patient satisfaction and improve outcomes, and Reliq’s iUGO Care platform has been proven to successfully improve all of these metrics. Maxlink’s existing contracts in North Texas will allow us to rapidly expand into this new geography. We have already shipped biometric monitoring devices and begun onboarding patients for Maxlink’s clients.”

“We are excited to partner with Reliq Health Technologies to bring their iUGO Care platform to Maxlink Health’s physician and insurance provider clients. We chose to partner with Reliq not only for their best-in-class software solutions but for their knowledge and expertise in this new and growing health care segment,” said Maxlink Health’s CEO Sujata Kumaraswamy, RN, MBA. “Using the iUGO Care technology enables us to provide high quality care management to more patients, allowing us to scale our business and expand the suite of services we offer to our clients.”

About Maxlink Health

Maxlink Health is a Tele Healthcare and Population Management Company providing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services for effective Care Management and Tele health Solutions. Maxlink Health also offers preventive services through meaningful and engaged communication methods with targeted population to promote preventive screenings, vaccinations, diagnostic tests and participation in wellness programs with a team of dedicated Registered Nurses (RNs) and Certified wellness experts. Learn more at https://maxlinkhealth.com.

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

