– “Mickey’s Sweet Treats” and “Sweet Treat Ditsy” debut today –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has once again worked with Disney Parks to create two limited-release novelty patterns called Mickey’s Sweet Treats and coordinating Sweet Treat Ditsy, both of which launched today.

Vera Bradley’s design team collaborated with Disney Parks to create Mickey’s Sweet Treats and Sweet Treat Ditsy, which are both medallion-based patterns. Hidden within each print are some of the signature sweet treats guests can enjoy at Disney Parks, including ice cream bars, cupcakes, donuts and cotton candy. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Pluto are also featured among the classic confections.

Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, “Collaborating with Disney on special product collections is always a special treat, and the names of our newest limited-release novelty patterns reflect exactly that. We hope the launch of Mickey’s Sweet Treats and Sweet Treat Ditsy reminds both Vera Bradley fans and Disney enthusiasts alike to take the time to enjoy life’s sweetest moments.”

The Mickey’s Sweet Treats and Sweet Treat Ditsy collection features 18 items, including backpacks, crossbody bags, totes, a travel bag and various travel items, plush throw blankets, and several coordinating accessories. The limited-release collection is available exclusively by shopping at Vera Bradley at Disney Springs®, by visiting shopDisney.com or by calling Vera Bradley at Disney Springs® at (407) 828-0040 during store hours to place a phone order.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

